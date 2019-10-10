Blake Austin added to England squad for World Cup Nines

Blake Austin qualifies for England through his grandmother

Warrington's Australia-born stand-off Blake Austin has been called into the England squad for the Downer World Cup Nines in Sydney.

Austin replaces his Wolves team-mate Jack Hughes, who has been ruled out of the Nines tournament with a groin injury but hopes to be fit to link up with Austin ahead of the four-match Great Britain and Ireland Lions tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Austin, who qualifies through an English grandmother, has made a big impact in his first season in the Betfred Super League and was shortlisted for the Man of Steel award won by Salford's Jackson Hastings.

James Graham captains England at the World Cup Nines

England Women have also lost a member of their 16-strong squad for the four-team Women's Nines competition that will run alongside the men's at the Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta next weekend.

Leeds forward Shannon Lacey has been ruled out after suffering a head injury during last Sunday's victory at St Helens in the Women's Super League semi final.

The injury also rules Lacey out of Friday night's Grand Final against Castleford at St Helens, although she remains hopeful of recovering in time to join England's two-Test tour of Papua New Guinea later this month.

Both the men's and women's squads will fly to Sydney on Saturday and play their first matches next Friday (October 18) before the bulk of their competitions are played on Saturday October 19 - with all matches shown live on Sky Sports.

Revised England squads

Men: B Austin, T Burgess, D Clark, J Connor, J Graham (c), R Hall, A Handley, R Lyne, J McGillvary, R Sutton, S Tomkins, J Trueman, L Watts, E Whitehead, G Widdop, G Williams.

Women: D Anderson, C Beevers, L Burke, C Crowl, J Cunningham, F Gaskin, K Gentles, A Hardcastle, S Hoyle, R Marshall, S Peach, G Roche, E Rudge, TJ Stanley, N Williams.