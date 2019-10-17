Downer World Cup Nines: Men's squads and ones to watch

Which team will emerge victorious at the World Cup Nines?

Twelve teams from across the globe descend on Bankwest Stadium in Sydney this weekend to battle it out in the inaugural World Cup Nines.

The tournament takes place on Friday and Saturday, with strong teams from England and Wales taking on the rest of the world in the nine-a-side tournament.

We have a guide to all of the teams taking part in the men's competition, including the 16-man squads and ones to watch...

Australia

Head coach: Mal Meninga

Squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Josh Addo-Carr, 3. Daly Cherry-Evans, 4. Wade Graham, 5. Ben Hunt, 6. Tyson Frizell, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Kyle Feldt, 9. Clint Gutherson, 10. Campbell Graham, 11. David Fifita, 12. Alexander Brimson, 13. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 14. Jai Arrow, 15. Nathan Brown, 16. Reuben Garrick

One to watch: Josh Addo-Carr. Reputedly the fastest man in rugby league after clocking a blistering speed of 38.5kph while playing for Melbourne Storm earlier this year, the 24-year-old could well light up this year's tournament.

They said it: "I'm pretty excited to see the skill that's going to be displayed - with all the nations that are involved, it's going to be pretty scary to come up against some of the teams but it will be awesome to watch."

Kalyn Ponga explains what he expects this tournament to deliver from both a spectating and playing point of view.

New Zealand

Head coach: Michael Maguire

Squad: 1. Jamayne Isaako, 2. Ken Maumalo, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Briton Nikora, 5. Corey Harawira-Naera, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Dylan Brown, 8. Leeson Ah Mau, 9. Kodi Nikorima, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 12. Jeremy Marshall-King, 13. Kevin Proctor, 14. Zane Tetevano, 15. Reimis Smith, 16. Bailey Simonsson

One to watch: Shaun Johnson. The man who makes things tick for the Kiwis has plenty of nines experience from his time with New Zealand Warriors as well, helping them to the final of the NRL tournament in Auckland in 2016.

They said it: "The opportunity came here and instead of looking at the negatives, I switched it on its head and looked at all of the positive. I said no in the beginning because I needed a rest, but I turned it around and looked at the positives."

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad on why he had a change of heart and agreed to play in the World Cup Nines for New Zealand after initially turning down a call-up from the Cook Islands.

Papua New Guinea

Head coach: Michael Marum

Squad: 1.Edene Gebbie, 2. Bernard Lewis, 3. Daniel Russell, 4. Justin Olma, 5. Terry Wapi, 6. Kyle Laybutt, 7. Watson Boas, 8. Nixon Putt, 9. Wartovo Puara Jr, 10. Stargroth Amean, 11. Jedudiah Simbiken, 12. Rhyse Martin, 13. Garry Lo, 14. Edwin Ipape, 15. Stanford Talita, 16. Moses Meninga

One to watch: Rhyse Martin. The goal-kicking second row has already made a big impact in Super League since joining Leeds Rhinos earlier this year and is one of a number of running threats in the Papua New Guinea squad.

They said it: "I'm really happy to be part of the team and part of it with the boys. I had a good season down there - the people were great, the place itself was beautiful - but the only thing was the weather. It was pretty cold for me!"

Stargroth Amean is delighted to be representing Papua New Guinea again after resuming his rugby league career with Barrow Raiders in the Championship in 2019.

USA

Head coach: Sean Rutgerson

Squad: 1. Corey Makelim, 2. Ryan Burroughs, 3. Junior VaiVai, 4. Ronaldo Mulitano, 5. David Washington, 6. Charlie Jones, 7. Kristian Freed, 8. Eddy Pettybourne, 9. Connor Donehue, 10. Mark Offerdahl, 11. Joe Eichner, 12. Jerome Veve, 13. Danny Howard, 14. Jay Florimo, 17. Khalial Harris, 20. Bureta Faraimo

One to watch: Bureta Faraimo. One of a handful of players in the American squad who have experience on these shores, the Hull FC winger has proven a regular try-scorer in Super League and is likely to be one of the USA's leading lights.

They said it: "I'm actually looking forward to getting on the pitch against Australia and New Zealand. It's going to be an amazing experience out there with that calibre of players and it'll be an amazing atmosphere."

Taking on two of the best teams in the world in the pool stage holds no fear for American forward Joe Eichner.

England

Head coach: Wayne Bennett

Squad: 1. Tom Burgess, 2. Daryl Clarke, 3. Jake Connor. 4. James Graham, 5. Ryan Hall, 6. Ash Handley, 7. Blake Austin, 8. Reece Lyne, 9. Jermaine McGillvary, 10. Ryan Sutton, 11. Sam Tomkins, 12. Jake Trueman, 13. Liam Watts, 14. Elliot Whitehead, 15. Gareth Widdop, 16. George Williams

One to watch: Blake Austin. Qualifying for England through his grandmother, the Warrington Wolves half-back is set to make his bow after an impressive first year in Super League and this format offer the perfect chance to showcase his dangerous running game.

They said it: "I don't think it's an issue, personally. Players have allocated time off now and they want to play internationals. That's the bottom line here - they want to play for their countries and we shouldn't deny them that opportunity."

England boss Wayne Bennett does not believe the addition of the World Cup Nines to the schedule creates an additional burden for players.

France

Head coach: Aurelien Cologni

Squad: 1. Thomas Lasvenes, 2. Gavin Marguerite, 3. Hakim Miloudi, 4. Lambert Belmas, 5. Paul Marcon, 6. Lucas Albert, 7. Louis Jouffret, 8. Bastien Canet, 9. Alrix Da Costa, 10. Justin Sangare, 11. Charles Bouzinac, 12. Arthur Romano, 13. Jason Baitieri, 14. Arthur Mourgue, 15. Mathieu Jussame, 16. Jordan Dezaira

One to watch: Hakim Miloudi. The utility back played a part in helping Toronto Wolfpack achieve promotion from the Championship in 2019 and has the skillset to make an impact for France in this tournament.

They said it: "I am very happy to be part of this adventure - this discipline is very attractive to me. It corresponds to my philosophy of the game and it is my cup of tea."

Winger Paul Marcon believes he can thrive for France in the nines format.

Lebanon

Head coach: Rick Stone

Squad: 1. Reece Robinson, 2. Jayden El-Jalkh, 3. Travis Robinson, 4. John Paul Nohra, 5. Ahmad Harajly, 6. Adam Rizk, 7. Jacob Kiraz, 8. Bilal Maarbani, 9. Jordan Samrani, 10. Elie El-Zakhem, 11. Charbel Tasipale, 12. Josh Rizk, 13. Jalal Bazzaz, 14. Johnny Lee Gabrael, 15. Kayne Kalache, 16. James Roumanos

One to watch: James Roumanos. An up-and-coming player who was recently promoted to Canterbury Bulldogs' top 30 roster, Roumanos is regarded as a strong carrier of the ball and a hard worker.

They said it: "Two years ago, my recommended list on a YouTube search came up with 'rugby league world cup', and I came across highlights of Lebanon and France. It woke me up to realise Lebanon has a successful programme going and I kept it in my mind."

America-born rugby union convert Ahmad Harajly explains how he ended up reaching out to the Lebanese management team to be involved with the World Cup Nines squad.

Wales

Head coach: John Kear

Squad: 1. Elliot Kear, 2. Rhys Williams, 3. Rhys Evans, 4. Mike Butt, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Dalton Grant, 7. James Olds, 8. Will Evans, 9. Lloyd White, 10. Curtis Davies, 11. Cobi Green, 12. Ben Evans, 13. Dan Fleming, 14. Rhodri Lloyd, 15. Gavin Bennion, 16. Connor Davies

One to watch: Regan Grace. Fresh from helping St Helens defeat Salford Red Devils in the Super League Grand Final, the fleet-footed winger will provide an attacking threat for Wales to terrorise opposition defences with.

They said it: "When you look through our squad, we may not have as many Super League players as some of the other nations, but that doesn't mean anything. We've got players who have been playing very well at a good level."

Swinton Lions player Nick Bennion is confident the Welsh team will be able to match their counterparts in Sydney.

Cook Islands

Head coach: Tony Iro

Squad: 1. Tevin Arona, 2. Reuben Rennie, 3. Kayal Iro, 4. Alex Glenn, 5. Steven Marsters, 6. Brad Takairangi, 7. Paul Ulberg, 8. Journe Pua, 9. Aaron Teroi, 10. Tepai Moeroa, 11. Sam Mataora, 12. Anthony Gelling, 13. Brody Tamarua, 14. Vincent Rennie, 15. John Puna, 16. Moses Noovao-McGreal

One to watch: Anthony Gelling. A former Super League and World Club Challenge winner with Wigan Warriors, the exciting centre is likely to be well-suited to the nines format as the Cook Islands seek to make a mark on the international stage.

They said it: "Being involved with the Cook Islands team and seeing the nations we're coming up against, it's massive for our small nation. I'm just happy we're involved in this and that we can put Cook Islands on the map."

Centre Alex Glenn on what it means for the country to be able to compete alongside rugby league's top nations in an international competition.

Tonga

Head coach: David Tangata-Toa

Squad: 1. William Fakatoumafi, 2. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks), 3. Delouise Hoeter, 4. Robert Jennings, 5. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6. Fanitesi Niu, 7. John Asiata, 8. Joe Ofahengaue, 9. Sione Katoa (Penrith Panthers), 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Tevita Pangai Junior, 12. Peter Hola, 13. Jason Taumalolo, 14. Jamil Hopoate, 15. Tevita Funa, 16. Tuipulotu Katoa

One to watch: Jason Taumalolo. Back representing his ancestral homeland after pulling on a New Zealand shirt between 2014 and 2017, the back row adds more power to a strong Tonga line-up and will give them plenty of go-forward.

They said it: "It is a goal. We want to be the world's best. I know we are capable of doing that, we are quite excited to get ourselves back to proving that."

Andrew Fifita has his sights set on Tonga proving themselves the top side in the world in the next few years.

Fiji

Head coach: Brandon Costin

Squad: 1. Joseva Lawalawa, 2. Kevin Naiqama, 3. Maika Sivo, 4. Semi Valemei, 5. Suliasi Vunivalu, 6. Waqa Blake, 7. Brayden Wiliame, 8. Isaac Lumelume, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Maika Tudravi, 12. Viliame Kikau, 13. Taane Mile, 14. Penioni Tagituimua, 15. Silistino Ravutaumada, 16. Penaia Leveleve, 17. Luuke Nadrotalo

One to watch: Kevin Naiqama. Having enjoyed an outstanding first season with St Helens which saw him lift the Super League title and be named in the competition's Dream Team, the centre will lead Fiji at the tournament after being named as captain.

They said it: "Most of our players are from the NRL competition. We are lucky to have Kevin Naiqama come and join the team and also captain the team to the World Cup Nines."

Fiji National Rugby League's acting CEO Don Natabe on the make-up of the squad which will be playing in Sydney.

Samoa

Head coach: Matt Parish

Squad: 1. Marion Seve, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Tim Lafai, 4. Joey Leilua, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Dean Blore, 7. Jarome Luai, 8. Bunty Afoa, 9. Dani Levi, 10. Tino Fa'asumamaleaui, 11. Michael Chee Kam, 12. Luciano Leilua, 13. Moses Leota, 14. Ligo Sao, 15. Lalotoa Mata'afa, 16. Jorge Taufua

One to watch: David Nofoaluma. A prolific try-scorer for Wests Tigers in the NRL, the 25-year-old is one of a number of threats Samoa pose in wide areas and will aim to exploit the extra space on the field.

They said it: "The one I'm excited to see is not so much what our backs can do, but our second rowers and the bigger guys, seeing them in open space. I think you'll see a lot of free flowing footy and a lot of throwing the ball around."

Samoa Test captain Anthony Milford on what he expects his compatriots to showcase at the World Cup Nines.