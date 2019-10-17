World Cup Nines: Women's teams, squads and ones to watch

England, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea battle it out in the women's World Cup Nines

The cream of women's rugby league go head-to-head on Friday and Saturday in this year's World Cup Nines.

Playing alongside their male counterparts, England, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea will battle it out for glory in the four-team tournament.

We have a rundown of the squads, ones to watch and the views of some of those involved...

Australia

Head coach: Brad Donald

Squad: 1. Corban McGregor, 2. Botille Vette-Welsh, 3. Jessica Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Shakiah Tungai, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Millie Boyle, 9. Keeley Davis, 10. Hannah Southwell, 11. Kezie Apps, 12. Tallisha Harden, 13. Shaylee Bent, 14. Julia Robinson, 15. Kirra Dibb, 16. Tarryn Aiken

One to watch: Jessica Sergis. Winner of this year's Dally M women's player of the year award, St George Illawarra Dragons centre Sergis will be at the heart of the action for Australia with her hard-running, tough-tackling approach.

They said it: "I've grown up tackling my dad and my brother, so they're to blame. I am pretty aggressive, but that's a side of my footy that I love because I know I give it my all every time I run out."

Sergis on how the rough and tumble at home growing up helped develop the aggressive side of her game.

New Zealand

Head coach: Justin Morgan

Squad: 1. April Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Honey Hireme-Smiler, 4. Jules Newman, 5. Atawhai Tupaea, 6. Raecene McGregor, 7. Charntay Poko, 8. Onjeurlina Leiataua, 9. Krystal Rota, 10. Crystal Tamarua, 11. Kiana Takairangi, 12. Teuila Fotu-Moala, 13. Georgia Hale, 14. Nita Maynard, 15. Aieshaleigh Smalley, 16. Kanyon Paul

One to watch: Honey Hireme-Smiler. The captain is one of the icons of the international women's game and her nickname of 'Honey Bill Williams' underlines the sort of impact she is capable of making for the Kiwi Ferns.

They said it: "It's awesome and I guess that the game is moving somewhere we would like it to go. It's better than last year and better than the years before so gradually we are making changes and it is awesome to see that they are putting us on the same platform."

Teuila Fotu-Moala on the progress she believes women's rugby league is making.

England

Head coach: Craig Richards

Squad: 1. Amy Hardcastle, 2. Caitlin Beever, 3. Chantelle Crowl, 4. Dannielle Anderson, 5. Emily Rudge, 6. Faye Gaskin, 7. Georgia Roche, 8. Jodie Cunningham, 9. Kelsey Gentles, 10. Leah Burke, 11. Naomi Williams, 12. Rhiannon Marshall, 13. Georgia Wilson, 14. Shona Hoyle, 15. Sinead Peach, 16. Tara-Jane Stanley

One to watch: Georgia Roche. The 19-year-old is one of the up-and-coming stars of rugby league in this country and her creativity will be a huge asset for the team as they take on the world's best.

They said it: "I am very excited because this is my kind of game, lots of space and the intensity and the pace. I've trained super extra hard because I know it's going to be tough."

Amy Hardcastle is relishing the prospect of competing in the nines format.

Papua New Guinea

Head coach: Bagelo Solien

Squad: 1. Ua Ravu, 2. Catherine Anjo, 3. Carol Francis, 4, Roswita Kapo, 5. Sera Koroi, 6. Angelena Watego, 7. Shirley Joe, 9. Joyce Waula, 10. Janet Johns, 12. Heather Airo, 13. Lekiella Brown, 14. Josephine Wong, 15. Jacobeth Wake, 16. Gloria Kaupa, 17. Mellisa Peters, 20. Elsie Albert

One to watch: Elsie Albert. Originally a boxer in her youth before her parents thought it was too brutal, Albert switched her attention to rugby league in high school and is now firmly established as a member of Papua New Guinea's pack.

They said it: "Back home the girls get criticised a lot for playing rugby league so hopefully it changes people's attitudes. Now when we go back the news will spread that we are equal, we are getting paid the same as the boys and it will motivate the young girls back home to take up rugby league."

Lekiella Brown explains what it means for the players to be getting paid the same as their male counterparts for this tournament.