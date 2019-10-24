Oceania Cup: Australia vs New Zealand talking points

Australia and New Zealand face off in the Oceania Cup on Friday

The Trans-Tasman Trophy is up for grabs again on Friday when Australia and New Zealand renew their rivalry in Wollongong.

This is the second match of this year's inaugural Oceania Cup, with the Kiwis having won the first match of the tournament 34-14 against Tonga back in June.

Michael Maguire's side go into the game as holders of the Trans-Tasman Trophy as well following last year's 26-24 victory in Auckland - the only defeat Mal Meninga has suffered as Kangaroos head coach.

But Meninga has a new-look side this time around following the retirement of several long-serving players at the end of last year and we take a look at some of the talking points ahead of what promises to be another gripping contest, live on Sky Sports…

Cordner can make history

Fresh from a successful 2019 with both his club and state sides, Boyd Cordner has the opportunity to do something no other player from New South Wales has ever managed.

The Australia captain was part of the Blues team which made it back-to-back State of Origin series wins against Queensland and then helped Sydney Roosters go on to win the NRL Grand Final for the second year running.

If the Kangaroos go on to lift the Oceania Cup, forward Cordner would then have completed the club, state and country treble of captaining each to a trophy in the same year.

Boyd Cordner has enjoyed a stellar year for the Roosters and New South Wales

Victory over New Zealand would keep the 27-year-old's hopes of doing that alive ahead of the clash with Tonga on November 2 and Australia boss Meninga - one of four Queenslanders to achieve the feat - could not speak highly enough of his skipper ahead of the Test at WIN Stadium.

"Boyd leads by example," Meninga said. "He is a man of few words but when he talks everyone listens.

"He is a great player in his own right and knows when to lead at the right times. He is a special player and a special leader."

Marshall set to break record

Benji Marshall could have been forgiven for thinking his chance to pull on the New Zealand shirt again had long since passed.

Benji Marshall made an emotional return for New Zealand earlier in the year

But on Friday, the 34-year-old half-back will break the record he jointly holds with Gary Freeman when he captains the Kiwis for the 20th time.

Marshall was recalled to the team by head coach Maguire for the mid-year Test against Tonga after an absence of seven years, with his previous outing for New Zealand coming in the 18-10 defeat to Australia in October 2012.

It was an emotional moment for the Wests Tigers player and he expects it to be similar when he leads the team out with a chance of clinching the Oceania Cup against the Kangaroos on Friday.

"I didn't give up on it, I just didn't think it was going to be realistic," Marshall said, reflecting on getting another chance to star on the international stage.

"When you are singing the national anthem you think about a lot of things and part of the Kiwi way is we all love our family and preach family, and when you start thinking about those things you get a bit emotional."

Kiwi Ferns aim to build on Nines success

Fresh from claiming glory against their bitter rivals in the final of the inaugural World Cup Nines over the weekend, New Zealand's women are now aiming to make it back-to-back wins over Australia in the 13-a-side game.

The Kiwi Ferns rebounded from defeat to the Jillaroos in the group stage to triumph 17-15 in the decider at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium and the sides will now face off again ahead of the men at WIN Stadium on Friday.

The Nines triumph marked the first time in three years New Zealand had beaten Australia, although the aftermath and the build-up to this week's Test, which is live on Sky Sports, have not been without controversy.

New Zealand celebrate their victory in the World Cup Nines women's final

Jillaroos skipper Ali Brigginshaw was unhappy with the victors not shaking hands after the win, while the Kiwi Ferns' Jules Newman, who makes her Test bow for the national team on Friday, labelled their rivals as "cocky" in the build-up to this game.

But New Zealand and former Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Justin Morgan insists Newman and the rest of the squad are full of respect for Australia.

"We had a chat, she was a little bit upset because the last thing she wanted to do was be disrespectful," Morgan said.

"She plays the game hard. I think at the same time we need to acknowledge people that are passionate, and love to win and hate to lose.

"That's great, that's what you want in sport. It's a little bit of banter, I think the most important thing is there's no disrespect there."

Ones to watch

The past two Dally M players of the year go up against each other on Friday morning in the form of Australia and New Zealand's respective full-backs.

James Tedesco claimed the NRL's top individual accolade this year, finishing three points ahead of Melbourne Storm hooker Cameron Smith in the voting in a season which saw him play important roles in Sydney Roosters' NRL title triumph and New South Wales' State of Origin series win.

But despite New Zealand Warriors enduring a tough year in the NRL, finishing 13th and missing out on the finals series, the 2018 Dally M winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck one again managed to shine for the club.

James Tedesco won this year's Dally M player of the year award

He became the first to win the Warriors' player of the year award three seasons running, along with topping the NRL regular-season individual statistics categories for both runs (488) and metres made (4,741).

The 26-year-old placed in the top three for most tackle breaks and kick returns too, although Tedesco will prove a big threat to New Zealand on both of those fronts as well.

If either of them are given room to run in Wollongong then they are more than capable of punishing their opponents and it could be well worth keeping an eye on the battle of the number ones in this clash.

Team news

Australia are set to have five players winning their first Test caps in the clash at WIN Stadium. Josh Addo-Carr, Jack Wighton and Nick Cotric are all named in the starting line-up, while forwards Payne Haas and Paul Vaughan will feature off the interchange bench.

Josh Addo-Carr is one of the players set to make his Australia Test debut

Josh Papalii, Wade Graham and Daly Cherry-Evans are all expected to feature for the Kangaroos as well, despite struggling in training with minor injuries.

New Zealand are monitoring the progress of interchange forward Braden Hamlin-Uele, who was forced to pull out of the World Cup Nines with a calf injury.

Australia: James Tedesco, Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton, Nick Cotric, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans, Josh Papalii, Damien Cook, David Klemmer, Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell, Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: Ben Hunt, Payne Haas, Paul Vaughan, Wade Graham

New Zealand: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Ken Maumalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Joseph Manu, Jamayne Isaako, Shaun Johnson, Benji Marshall, Leeson Ah Mau, Brandon Smith, Jared Warea-Hargreaves, Briton Nikora, Kenneath Bromwich, Adam Blair

Interchange: Jahrome Hughes, Zane Tetevano, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Corey Harawira-Naera