Lions tour 2019: Tonga vs Great Britain talking points

Wayne Bennett is in charge as Great Britain return to the international stage

After a 12-year absence, Great Britain return to the international rugby league stage on Saturday when they take on Tonga in the first match of a four-Test Southern Hemisphere tour.

England head coach Wayne Bennett leads the team for their return, having brought together the best Home Nations players from Super League and the NRL to take on the 2017 World Cup semi-finalists, plus New Zealand and Papua New Guinea this winter.

Ahead of Saturday's tour opener in Hamilton, we take a look at some talking points, ones to watch and the probable teams…

Lions are roaring again

The Great Britain side was disbanded following the 2007 home series against New Zealand in an effort to focus on the development of constituent nations England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

Since then, all have featured separately in Test matches and tournaments, but many fans have been longing to see the Lions make a comeback.

The team's return after more than a decade was provisionally slated in November 2018 and confirmed in March this year, creating a buzz among both players and supporters.

Lions squad member Tom Burgess was a 14-year-old playing for junior club Dewsbury Moor when Great Britain last visited the Southern Hemisphere for the Tri-Nations in 2006 and recalls avidly watching the video which was released following the tournament.

Tom Burgess is excited to be part of the Great Britain squad

Now a star in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs and an England international, the prop cannot wait to be pulling on the famous white, blue and red shirt when Great Britain take on Tonga on Saturday.

"It's awesome," Burgess said. "You get an extra 10 per cent when you put that lion on.

"It was something I looked up to as a kid and it was a big goal as a rugby league player. Lions tours were always something you'd look at and wonder if you could make it.

"The last tour over here in 2006, they made a video of it and I watched it, always thinking it would be cool to be on one of them - and here we are."

Trouble in Tonga

Tonga's players are putting off-field issues behind them to take on the Lions

Although Saturday's match at Waikato Stadium carries official Test status, the side Great Britain are facing will be officially known and badged as a Tonga Invitational XIII rather than the national side.

That is due to a dispute in the Pacific Island nation which has led to governing body Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL) being suspended by International Rugby League.

Incoming St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf will lead the team, having being contentiously sacked by the TNRL last month.

That incident led to several of the country's top players threatening to boycott last weekend's World Cup Nines and demanding reforms at board level, and even Tonga's interim prime minister withdrawing his backing for the TNRL.

Kristian Woolf is coaching the Tonga team to face Great Britain

Despite the internal strife, Woolf has been able to name a full-strength team for this weekend's Test, although TNRL are furious this match has been granted official status.

"The games cannot be regarded as bona fide test matches - it's as simple as that - and these players are not representing Tonga," TNRL chairman George Koloamatangi said.

"They are part of a rebel team that should be called the 'Woolf Pack', but they can't be passed off as a Tongan representative side."

Hopefully on Saturday, the focus will turn to the action on the field rather than the rumblings off it.

Heritage players aim to make mark

Lachlan Coote played for Scotland in 2016

Bennett's decision to call up players born overseas who qualify via ancestry rules have been controversial in some quarters, but be in no doubt about how proud they are to be a part of the Great Britain team.

Two of them, Lachlan Coote and Jackson Hastings, are poised to start against Tonga on Saturday, with Blake Austin also in the Lions' 24-man squad after making his England bow in the World Cup Nines last weekend.

Australia-born Coote represented Scotland in the 2016 Four Nations, qualifying through his grandmother, and is in no doubt about how highly a Great Britain call-up ranks for him.

"I'm going to be as proud as," Coote said. "This is probably the biggest achievement of my career.

"This is probably the biggest achievement of my career. It's a great privilege to be a part of this team and wear such an iconic jersey. " Lachlan Coote

"It's a great privilege to be a part of this team and wear such an iconic jersey. These tours don't come around too often."

Man of Steel Hastings qualifies via his English grandmother and is set to make his international debut in the clash with Tonga.

The 23-year-old produced a string of eye-catching performances during Salford Red Devils' run to the Super League Grand Final and believes being part of the Lions squad will help him get even better.

"I'll be all ears in camp, making sure I listen to Wayne and the other coaches, but also the boys that have been there and done that for England," Hastings said.

Jackson Hastings is proud to be playing for Great Britain

"I'm a footy head, I want to be the best I can and I think surrounding myself in a group like this is only going to help me."

Graham joins the elites

James Graham is the only member of the 2019 Lions squad to have pulled on a Great Britain jersey before, making his bow as a 20-year-old in the 2006 mid-season international against New Zealand.

The prop went on to play a further four times for the team, followed by racking up a further 44 for England and becoming an international mainstay.

Not only is it apt that Graham has been named Great Britain captain for this tour, but also that he will reach the milestone of 50 international appearances in the team's first match for 12 years when they take on Tonga.

James Graham tackles New Zealand's Shontayne Hape on his Great Britain debut in 2006

The 34-year-old becomes only the fourth British player along with Jim Sullivan, Mick Sullivan and Adrian Morley to reach the half-century. Reuben Wiki, Darren Lockyer, Cameron Smith and Petero Civoniceva have all clocked up 50 internationals too.

Ones to watch

The two players who combined so well to help steer Salford to the Grand Final will find themselves up against each other at Waikato Stadium on Saturday.

Red Devils stand-off Tui Lolohea will be on the opposing team to his usual half-back partner Hastings, the pair having formed a dangerous combination when paired together mid-season following the former's switch from Leeds Rhinos.

Lolohea has been here before, being part of the Tonga team which reached the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals and lost to England after mounting an improbable fightback inside the final 10 minutes of the game which fell agonisingly short.

Tui Lolohea is one of the danger-men for Tonga

Hastings will be eager to impress on debut for his adopted nation, however, and how these two fare could well be key to their respective team's chances of victory.

Probable teams

Tonga: William Hopoate, David Fusitu'a, Michael Jennings, Kotoni Staggs, Daniel Tupou, Tui Lolohea, Ata Hingano, Andrew Fifita, Siliva Havili, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Manu Ma'u, Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: Sione Katoa, Addin Fonua-Blake, John Asiata, Sitili Tupouniua

Great Britain: Lachlan Coote, Jermaine McGillvary, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Gildart, Ryan Hall, Gareth Widdop, Jackson Hastings, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, Luke Thompson, John Bateman, Elliot Whitehead, James Graham

Interchange: Josh Jones, Tom Burgess, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley