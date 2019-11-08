Lions tour 2019: Vote for your New Zealand vs Great Britain combined XIII

Who makes your combined XIII of Great Britain and New Zealand players?

New Zealand and Great Britain face off again on Saturday, so here is your chance to choose who makes your combined XIII.

The Kiwis triumphed 12-8 in the first Test of the series last Saturday in Auckland and go aiming to make it back-to-back wins against the Lions in Christchurch this weekend.

Injuries have forced head coaches Wayne Bennett and Michael Maguire to make changes ahead of this encounter, but who would you choose in a combined New Zealand/Great Britain XIII?

Make your choices in our vote below...