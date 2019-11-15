VOTE: Papua New Guinea vs Great Britain combined XIII

Would James Graham or Rhyse Martin get the nod in your combined XIII?

Great Britain round off their winter tour with their first Test match against Papua New Guinea for 23 years on Saturday.

Lions head coach Wayne Bennett looks set to stick with the same 13 which played the second Test against New Zealand last weekend, including Blake Austin playing on the wing.

The Kumuls, meanwhile, include several players who will be familiar to Super League fans like Leeds Rhinos pair Rhyse Martin and Wellington Albert, and Catalans Dragons' David Mead.

