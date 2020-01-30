Super League 2020: Wakefield Trinity's Tom Johnstone still finding his way

Tom Johnstone is aiming to bounce back from an injury-hit 2019 season

Tom Johnstone is aiming to make up for lost time as he prepares to return to Super League action for Wakefield Trinity.

The winger endured another year disrupted by injury in 2019, making just six appearances for Trinity before suffering a second ACL injury, having done likewise in 2017, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Johnstone had been in fine form up to that point, averaging one try every game and carrying on with the sort of performances which saw him make his England debut against France the previous winter.

That experience of being part of the national team set-up has proven invaluable for the 24-year-old as he strives to achieve his undoubted potential, not to mention put those injury woes behind him once and for all.

"Still being 24, I'm still trying to find my way in the team - especially losing two years," Johnstone told Sky Sports. "I feel like I'm still 22 when you're looking at it from a rugby point of view.

"But I've had a bit more experience with certain things like the internationals and I've learnt from people above me, like Tommy Makinson, who've helped me.

"I'm trying to pass it through into the club, bring the culture up a bit and we're moving in the right direction now."

Tom Johnstone learnt from the likes of Tommy Makinson while with the England squad

Johnstone was not the only Wakefield player to be affected by a long-term injury last season though, with the squad being ravaged and contributing to Trinity slipping from being contenders for a play-off place heading into Magic Weekend to a relegation battle.

A win at home to London Broncos in the final round of the regular season secured Trinity's Super League status at the expense of their opponents, although Johnstone made no secret of the fact it was nonetheless a frustrating year for both him and his team-mates.

The injury situation meant head coach Chris Chester had to turn to some Wakefield's up-and-coming youngsters perhaps earlier than he would have liked, but Johnstone was impressed with how they responded to the challenge.

He has been helping the likes of 20-year-old winger Lee Kershaw, who was named man of the match on his try-scoring debut in the 26-24 win at home to Leeds Rhinos last April, adapt to life in Super League as well.

"They were all dropped in at the deep end and did a really good job, but they shouldn't have to do that," Johnstone said.

"They should be sat waiting and ready to go, and I think we asked a bit much of them over the last year or two. It's something we've really worked on as a club and I'm trying to help any young players coming through.

"Lee Kershaw is physically a freak, but there are certain aspects of his game where it's all full-on and he needs to sit back sometimes and just realise what's happening. I've been trying to work on that with him and he's been class.

"I came back into training and from what I've seen from him I'm really excited to see how he goes this year because I feel like he's learnt a lot."

Tom Johnstone scores a try on his England debut against France in 2018

It has not been all plain sailing for Johnstone since returning to pre-season training, with him suffering shin splints early on as he tried to get back up to speed after not playing since the middle of March last year.

But, all being well, he should be able to feature in their first game of the new Super League season away to Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday evening and, long-term, has his sights on a place in the England squad for this winter's Ashes series against Australia.

"Obviously it's a big goal in my mind and something I want to work towards, but I've got a list and it's at the end of things," Johnstone said.

"Staying fit is the main one, playing well throughout the year and just slotting back into that team. If I play like I can and we play as a whole like we can then hopefully I'll be in that at the end of the year.

"But nothing is a given and we've got so many special players in this competition, and I want to be one of them."