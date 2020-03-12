Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos Super League match to be streamed by Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be streaming live coverage of Saturday's Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos.

Saturday's game in Perpignan is being played behind closed doors following the French government's decision to ban crowds of more than 1,000 people, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stade Gilbert Brutus will stage the first Super League game to be played under these arrangements, and Super League thanked Sky Sports for making it possible for fans of both clubs to still be able to catch the action, with live commentary.

The match sees a Catalans side aiming to make it four wins in a row taking on a Rhinos team which currently sit second in the table following their own strong start to the 2020 campaign.

The match will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, with no geo-restrictions on the broadcast, and via the red button, starting at 4.55pm for the 5pm UK kick-off time.