LISTEN: Golden Point daily podcast with Jackson Hastings and Joey Lussick

Jackson Hastings and Joey Lussick were the guests for the second Golden Point Daily

Sky Sports' rugby league experts come together for a special daily edition of the Golden Point podcast to talk about how they are coping during the coronavirus outbreak.

On the second episode, Jenna Brooks is in the hot-seat as host, with Sky Sports rugby league expert Terry O'Connor joining her to discuss how they're coping in isolation.

They are joined by former Salford Red Devils team-mates Jackson Hastings and Joey Lussick, who share a house together.

The pair discuss the social media isolation challenges Hastings has been posting, plus how they have been keeping in shape ready for when the rugby league season restarts.

Plus, Wigan Warriors half-back Hastings clarifies the comments he made about his ambition of returning to the NRL one day.