Coronavirus: NRL set for May restart and intends to play full State of Origin series

NRL is planning to return on May 28

The NRL is planning to restart on May 28 and also intends to play a full three-game State of Origin series despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Australia's top-level rugby league club competition also reiterated that the grand final would remain in its traditional format of one match - played in Sydney - despite more than 6,000 confirmed cases in the country.

The NRL added it would continue to work with governments in Queensland, Victoria and New Zealand about what restrictions may look like at the end of May.

"I'm pleased to announce we're planning a competition start on May 28," Australian Rugby League commissioner Wayne Pearce said.

"The details on the competition structure we haven't got yet because the landscape is changing around government boundaries. That will feed into the complexity structure. Today what we landed on was a starting date.

"We haven't finalised what that [competition] looks like yet. Why we want to firm up a date is to give certainty to players and their schedules, clubs and thousands of people who are out of work through clubs and millions of fans.

"It's a mark for everyone to work towards that's associated with the game."