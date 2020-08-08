Israel Folau inspires Catalans win but nearly missed Castleford clash

Israel Folau produced a wonderful display for the Dragons

Israel Folau showed his class to help Catalans Dragons come from 14-0 down to earn a 40-14 victory over Castleford in the Betfred Super League, but he came close to missing the match, his coach revealed.

The controversial dual-code international was once more the talk of Headingley, declining to take a knee before kick-off to mark the Black Lives Matter movement for the second successive week, before producing a man-of-the-match display.

Folau, who was supported in his stance by team-mates Benjamin Jullien and Sam Moa, showed his athleticism to score one individual try and create two more as the French club bounced back in style from their 34-6 hammering by St Helens, scoring 40 unanswered points after making an awful start.

Catalans' Israel Folau (second left) and Benjamin Jullien (third left) stand up as their team-mates take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

The former Wallaby, whose wife is expecting their first child in Perpignan, recently signed a new contract for 2021 and Steve McNamara insists there is much more to come from him.

"I hope he gets better and he's determined to," McNamara said. "He's got the potential to improve.

4:46 Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between the Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between the Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons

"I think there is a lot more to come, he works really hard.

"He was great today but his wife is due to give birth any time now and he nearly didn't get on the plane. Thankfully he did."

McNamara admitted his side were hurting from their crushing defeat by Saints and he was delighted with their response, especially after conceding two tries in the first 10 minutes.

1:33 Steve McNamara was delighted with his side's dominant performance and expects lots more to come from man of the match Israel Falou Steve McNamara was delighted with his side's dominant performance and expects lots more to come from man of the match Israel Falou

"We were 14-0 down when Jesse Sene Lefao drops the ball and at 20-0 it could have been a different game," he said.

"We looked at aspects of our game from last week and, right from the start, we were together as a team for the minute's silence and the 13 seconds for Black Lives Matter.

"We showed our respects and the team showed how together they are on that.

"There were major questions asked of us last week, more by ourselves. We were disappointed by that, and we were hurt by that, but it wasn't the end of the world. We learned from it and we will go again next week."

Castleford were without prop Liam Watts after he cut his arm with a saw and they suffered another blow on the eve of the game when back-rower Nathan Massey pulled out to be with his wife after she gave birth.

1:13 Daryl Powell was left frustrated after his side gave away a 14-point lead, as Castleford were comprehensively beaten 40-14 by Catalans Dragons Daryl Powell was left frustrated after his side gave away a 14-point lead, as Castleford were comprehensively beaten 40-14 by Catalans Dragons

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said his players were rusty after the five-month lay-off and, unlike their opponents, were still coming to grips with the new rules.

"We never got our game together," he said. "Playing last week probably outweighed anything else.

"We've had a look at the six-again rule now and what they look like. We practiced it in training but to get out on the field was pretty important.

"That will benefit us and hopefully we'll have some more players to come back in next week.

"We were without Watts today and Massey didn't pull out until early this morning so we were a little bit skinny there today.

"The boys worked manfully but some players hadn't played for a long time."

Castleford will be glad to see the back of Folau, who scored a try on his Super League debut in the Dragons' win in Perpignan in February.

"He's clearly a great athlete," Powell said.

"I think we could have defended better against him. Our left side had a tough day. He's very dangerous."