Super League: Castleford Tigers versus Huddersfield Giants off after positive coronavirus tests

Castleford returned 12 positive coronavirus tests

Friday's Super League game between Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants has been called off after more positive coronavirus tests.

The Tigers reported 12 positives had been returned from the latest round of testing on Tuesday, leading to the non-televised game at the John Smith's Stadium being cancelled.

Consultations are now taking place involving Leeds Rhinos, who Castleford lost 28-24 to on Monday evening and are due to face Wakefield Trinity in one of Thursday's live Super League matches on Sky Sports.

"The RFL and Super League will today liaise with Public Health England, Castleford Tigers and the Tigers' last opponents, Leeds Rhinos, before the Multiple Case Group meets to consider the data and decide next steps," a statement from the RFL read.

"Super League and the RFL are actively exploring all options and will make a further announcement as soon as practicable.

"The results of this week's testing across all clubs will be provided as soon as complete information is available."

Wolves v Red Devils also cancelled

The match between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils has also been cancelled

Friday's fixture between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils has also been cancelled after the Red Devils informed Super League and the RFL that they only have 13 players available for selection.

This includes two recent loan signings and two players promoted from the academy, who were brought into the squad in order to assist in the fulfilment of fixtures.

Under competition rules governing forfeited fixtures, Warrington Wolves will be awarded a 24-0 victory. The matter will be referred to the RFL's Compliance Department for further consideration.

In the meantime, Super League continues to explore fixture rescheduling options in light of Wednesday's announcements.