Robert Elstone: Super League announces executive chairman will leave on Friday

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone will step down on Friday

Super League has announced that executive chairman Robert Elstone will leave on Friday.

The announcement comes just over three weeks since the former Everton chief executive tendered his resignation.

The 57-year-old had been in the post since June 2018 and his departure has now been confirmed for the end of the week.

In a statement issued by the league, Elstone said: "I am grateful to the Super League Board for giving me the opportunity to do the job I have always wanted and will look back with great pride on what has been achieved since I joined Super League at the start of its new journey, almost three years ago.

"I'd also like to thank colleagues, clubs, coaches and players, and our great partners for their unswerving commitment to Super League. They have made my time at Super League enjoyable and fulfilling and I leave with many wonderful

memories.

"Rugby League will always be in my blood and, just as I have always believed for as long as I can remember, it has a bright and exciting future. I look forward to watching that unfold."

The Super League board underlined their appreciation for Elstone's efforts during his time in the position as well.

"Super League would like to thank Robert for the commitment and energy he has brought to the role of executive chairman," a statement from the board read.

"His undoubted passion for the game of rugby league has always been clear and he has worked hard to increase the success of Super League. We wish him every success in his future endeavours."