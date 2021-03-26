WATCH: Sky Sports YouTube channel Super League takeover

Watch classic matches and documentaries on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Watch Sky Sports' rugby league takeover of our YouTube channel here and see highlights of what classic matches and documentaries are on throughout the day below.

11.30am - Wigan Warriors vs St Helens (1999): Wigan bring the curtain down on almost exactly 97 years at Central Park, hosting their fiercest rivals in the final game before a move to the JJB Stadium.

1.15pm - Super League Super Men: Welsh cross-code star Jim Mills is the subject of this documentary, looking back on his outstanding career in rugby league.

2pm - St Helens vs Bradford Bulls (2000): Relive arguably Super League's most iconic finish, as St Helens went the length of the field as the siren sounds, denying the Bulls courtesy of Chris Joynt's 'Wide to West' touchdown.

3.45pm - The One That Got Away: Former Bradford Bulls head coach Matthew Elliot joins Eddie Hemmings to look back on what it was like to be on the losing team for the famous 'Wide to West' try.

4pm - Super League Super Tries: Look back on some of the most memorable highlight-reel moments from the 2020 season.

4.30pm - Super League Grand Final hits: All of the best moments from a dramatic night at the KCOM Stadium last year as St Helens and Wigan battled it out for the Super League title.

5.30pm - Super League build-up: Get in the mood for the big kick-off with all of the build-up to the first match of the 2021 season between St Helens and Salford Red Devils.