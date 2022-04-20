Hull KR head coach Tony Smith to leave at end of Super League season

The 55-year-old has been at Hull KR since 2019

Hull KR have announced head coach Tony Smith will leave at the end of the season.

Smith joined Hull KR in June 2019 and had a contract in place with the club until the end of the 2022 campaign.

He made the announcement he would not be staying beyond the end of the season on Wednesday at the start of a pre-match press conference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Hull FC's clash with Warrington Wolves in the Super League Highlights of Hull FC's clash with Warrington Wolves in the Super League

Smith said stepping aside would be the "best thing for the organisation" and he has enjoyed coaching a 'special' group of players.

The 55-year-old guided Rovers to the 2021 play-off semi-finals, where they were edged out by Catalans Dragons.

Hull KR currently sit sixth in the Super League and are through to the last four of the Challenge Cup, where they will face Huddersfield.

Smith also said he has not signed on with another club.

He said: "Before anyone asks, I've not got the job at Leeds, and I won't be getting announced into another job. It's just a decision I've come to. I haven't been in negotiations, we've not been talking about money, it's just the right thing to do."

The club confirmed Smith's news in a post on their Twitter channel and said 'a statement would follow'.