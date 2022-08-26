Morgan Knowles: We know what it means to the town to beat Wigan

Morgan Knowles knows St Helens fans will be "rubbing their hands together" at the chance to win the League Leaders' Shield against old rivals Wigan Warriors

Morgan Knowles is relishing the chance to pick up the League Leaders' Shield on Friday night and knows it will be even sweeter for St Helens fans if they can do it against their oldest rivals Wigan.

St Helens are well-placed to finish top of the table for the first time since 2019 and victory over the Warriors in Round 25 would secure the shield for the club, putting even more at stake in what is already a fierce derby clash.

Indeed, a win for fans of both clubs in this fixture is often the top of the priority list, and so for St Helens to win the League Leaders Shield, or Wigan to stop them from claiming it on their turf, adds even more weight to what will already be a ferocious spectacle.

"It is obviously really important and means a lot to the town to beat Wigan," Knowles said.

"To go over there, it is a tough place to play, I think they are unbeaten there this year so it is definitely significant.

"Then obviously the importance that we could seal the League Leaders' Shield with a win.

"The [shield] is on the line and there is the potential of us meeting again down the line in knockout rugby and that will really matter.

"I think if you asked any of the Saints fans, they would be rubbing their hands together at the possible opportunity of doing that.

"You get excited about going and playing Wigan, they are the big games and they are the ones you want to be involved in as a player.

"I think they are always hard games and I don't think previous games have too much bearing on it.

"It is two good teams, two big clubs going at it and as we have seen this year there is nothing in the games."

Despite the added pressure, Knowles insisted the three-time champions are mainly focused on heading into the play-offs in the best form they can, and taking top spot will be an added bonus.

"We know we have first or second spot, so we know we have semi-final rugby, so we are prepping for that and we will be trying to pick the League Leaders up on the way and it will be brilliant if we can do it on Friday night.

"It is the toughest one to win [League Leaders' Shield], you are proving you have been the most consistent team all year but it is there to be in a good position to try and reach the Grand Final.

"I am looking forward to a big game Friday then a run of exciting games at the end of the year."

St Helens have been the most consistent side over the past four years in Super League and the utility forward believes the leadership team at the club have built a strong culture.

"We have got a really good culture at the club and that is led from the top down," he added.

"You only have to look at our captain James Roby then the likes of Jonny Lomax just below him, they drive the standards and they set the culture of what we are all about.

"From the young kids coming through to us, we are all trying to aspire to be like them and keep those standards.

"So, throughout the year when we have had injuries and boys come in it is expected that they deliver on those sort of 'controllables' and those effort-based areas.

"You don't have to come in and set the world alight but you do need to do the things that are in your control.

"There are plenty that have definitely done themselves proud this year."

