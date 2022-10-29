Rugby League World Cup: England rout Greece with 17 tries as Dom Young helps secure Group A top spot

Dom Young led the way for England as they stormed to victory over Greece

Dom Young ran in four tries as England secured top spot in Rugby League World Cup Group A with a resounding 94-4 victory over Greece at Bramall Lane.

The host nation was already out of sight at half-time as they led 44-4, with star winger Young proving the chief architect of the World Cup debutants' demise with his first-half haul.

Matty Lees, Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess and George Williams all crossed in the first 40 minutes too, although Greece did have something to cheer when a concerted spell of pressure yielded a try from Siteni Taukamo.

There was no let-up from England after the break as Hall and Burgess both went over again, and Andy Ackers added two, along with Tommy Makinson, Marc Sneyd, debutants Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul, and Mike McMeeken all going over to complete a 17-try rout.

More to follow…