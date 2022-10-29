Rugby League World Cup: England rout Greece with 17 tries as Dom Young helps secure Group A top spot
Dom Young ran in four first-half tries for England as they made it three wins from three in Group A of the Rugby League World Cup
By Marc Bazeley at Bramall Lane
Last Updated: 29/10/22 4:26pm
Dom Young ran in four tries as England secured top spot in Rugby League World Cup Group A with a resounding 94-4 victory over Greece at Bramall Lane.
The host nation was already out of sight at half-time as they led 44-4, with star winger Young proving the chief architect of the World Cup debutants' demise with his first-half haul.
Matty Lees, Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess and George Williams all crossed in the first 40 minutes too, although Greece did have something to cheer when a concerted spell of pressure yielded a try from Siteni Taukamo.
There was no let-up from England after the break as Hall and Burgess both went over again, and Andy Ackers added two, along with Tommy Makinson, Marc Sneyd, debutants Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul, and Mike McMeeken all going over to complete a 17-try rout.
