Rob Burrow: Rugby league legend to be honoured by Hull FC in Leeds Rhinos' first fixture since his death | Sky Sports tribute coverage on Friday

Rob Burrow died at age of 41 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease following a stellar career with Leeds Rhinos; His former club are set to pay tribute alongside Hull FC at next Super League game on Saturday; Sky Sports tribute coverage begins at earlier time of 7pm on Friday

Rob Burrow and family took over Sky Sports' coverage of Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants to raise awareness of motor neurone disease in June 2023

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Rugby league legend Rob Burrow will be honoured by Hull FC at Leeds Rhinos' first Super League match following his tragic death from motor neurone disease.

Burrow passed away aged just 41 recently after being diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2019, just two years after retiring from the sport.

In a glittering 17-season career spent entirely with the Rhinos, Burrow won eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cup trophies and three World Club Challenges.

Leeds are set to play in the club's first Super League fixture since the rugby league legend passed away and hosts Hull FC will pay tribute at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Fans flocked to Headingley to pay tribute to former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow following his death

As the teams enter the field of play ahead of the match, a video remembering Burrow's life and some of his most iconic moments will be played, before former team-mate Liam Sutcliffe, and current Leeds Rhinos captain Cam Smith lay wreaths pitchside on behalf of both clubs in his memory.

A minute's applause will be observed ahead of kick-off and there will also be a minute's applause in the seventh minute of the game.

Ahead of that on Friday, Sky Sports will be on air at the earlier time of 7pm on Sky Sports Action before the Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils Super League clash to pay a special tribute to Burrow.

Former team-mates Brian Carney, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Barrie McDermott will lead the coverage, while we'll also hear from rugby league legends Sam Burgess and Danny McGuire, amongst others. Sky Sports' former lead commentator Eddie Hemmings will also be dropping in to give us his thoughts on commentating on Burrow's entire career, much of which was captured by the Sky Sports cameras.

It is sure to be an evening full of every emotion including laughter as Sky Sports shares with our audience a unique take on a rugby league legend.

Image: Burrow won eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cup trophies and three World Club Challenges with Leeds

A statement from Hull FC said: "The club was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Rugby League legend earlier this month - Rob was a warrior, a hero and an inspiration, who fought his battle with Motor Neurone Disease with incredible strength, dignity, and bravery.

"His legacy to both the sport of Rugby League, and the MND community, will never be forgotten.

Burrow wrote his name into Grand Final history with his stunning solo try which set Leeds Rhinos on course for victory in 2011

"In consultation with the Rhinos, the club have confirmed a number of tributes which will take place before and during the fixture.

"Supporters will be able to make donations to the Leeds Hospitals Charity's Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, with bucket collections taking place inside the stadium - young players from Rob's community club Featherstone Lions will take part in the bucket collection.

Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith remembers former team-mate and coach Burrow and says he was a maverick on the pitch

"Fans will also be able to sign the club's Book of Condolence at the MKM Stadium retail store ahead of kick-off - supporters who wish to sign the book are advised to arrive in good time.

"Members of the Hull FC squad will wear a special warm-up jersey ahead of kick-off, sporting Burrow's name and the number seven, which is synonymous with the eight time Grand Final winner, as well as black armbands during the match.

An emotional Burrow took to the field for the final time in January 2020 to a standing ovation at a sold-out Headingley

"The jerseys will be signed by the players and auctioned via the club's eBay channel in the coming weeks, with all proceeds donated to the Leeds Hospitals Charity's Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

"The match ball will be delivered by Hull FC legend Scott Taylor, who was a close friend of Rob's and recently ran the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association."