Sam Burgess vs Tom Burgess: Brothers ready to ignite new rivalry when Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants clash

Sam Burgess and Tom Burgess will be in uncharted territory when Warrington Wolves take on Huddersfield Giants in their Super League opener.

It is the first time in their careers that the Burgess brothers have been on opposing teams, with Sam Burgess head coach of the Wolves and Tom Burgess a new signing for the Giants for 2025.

Prior to that, both represented South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL alongside one another plus their other brothers George and Luke.

Now, the siblings will be going up against each other for the first time ever with Sam Burgess even admitting he tried to sign his brother but he declined.

"We did try and recruit him but we were pretty tight on the cap to be fair. He is going to add something to Super League for sure," Sam Burgess said.

"It will be nice to close the opening round out. On a personal note, our families are going to be there, family friends, and it will be a nice day.

"He brings a great deal of experience. He had over 250 games in the NRL and 50 games in Super League before that at Huddersfield plus 35 Test matches.

"There are not many players who have got that resume. He is going to be great for them - it is a shame we didn't get him!"

Although Tom Burgess opted against playing under his older brother, he is proud of what he achieved in his first year as a head coach and knows that Huddersfield will have a tough task when they take them on on Sunday.

Warrington are one of the favourites heading into the 2025 season, with Huddersfield looking to get back on track after a tough 2024.

"It is good to be back in the mother country and no better way to start the season than against my brother," said Tom Burgess.

"I am from Huddersfield and I am really enjoying it.

"My older brother, he is a bit bossy so who knows what he would have been like as my head coach. So I thought I will keep that bit separate.

"He was doing it as a player, he has always been a leader of men, so it was no surprise to see him do so well (in his first year as head coach).

"He has improved them massively and they are just going to keep going.

"I am really proud of him. This was his path and he has achieved it now."

Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants go head-to-head on Sunday February 16, which is live on SKy Sports from 3pm. Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+