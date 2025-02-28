Stars to watch in Las Vegas 2025 as Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, NRL and international women's rugby league combine

Ahead of stars of the rugby league world hitting Las Vegas on March 1, live on Sky Sports, we take a closer look at some BIG stars you should keep an eye out for...

Liam Marshall

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Marshall scores for Wigan against Leigh

Age: 28

Club: Wigan Warriors

Position: Winger

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marshall in scoring form again vs Salford

What will they bring to Vegas?

Liam Marshall has been a mainstay in the Wigan side for many years now and the local lad brings some flair in attack that has to be seen to be believed. With pace to burn and an eye for space, Marshall with give gymnasts a run for their money with his acrobatic finishes and he will be making sure he gets to show off his skills at the Allegiant Stadium.

Harry Smith

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the top five tries from Wigan Warriors' 2024 season

Age: 25

Club: Wigan Warriors

Position: Scrum-half, stand-off

What will they bring to Vegas?

Harry Smith is only 25 but has a multitude of accolades to his name and knows how to guide his team around the park on the biggest of stages. He will stay calm under pressure and take control of the encounter.

Smith is so well thought of by his colleagues that Wigan Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski has even made the bold claim that he would keep Nathan Cleary out of their side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors CEO speaks about the possibility of Nathan Cleary joining Super League and whether the Warriors would try and sign him

"Do you know what, we'd probably be the only club in the world that says he might not get into our team," Radlinski said.

"I mean that really respectfully because I love him as a player and I love him as a person.

"At the minute, we've got Bevan at number six and a guy at seven called Harry Smith who had an outstanding Grand Final, he really did.

"We've got him long term and I believe that he is the future number seven there.

"I absolutely love him and I love his relationship with his father (Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary) but I just don't think he'd get into our team and that's probably a headline right there."

Matt Dufty

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Age: 29

Club: Warrington Wolves

Position: Full-back

What will they bring to Vegas?

If Warrington Wolves are looking for something special, one of the players they will turn to is Matt Dufty. Dufty provides silky runs from full-back and his link-up play with the halves can be second to none. When a burst of pace is required or someone needs to break through the line and get the fans off their seats, Dufty will put his hand up to be that player.

Matty Ashton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matty Ashton's goes over to score his second try for Warrington Wolves against Hull KR

Age: 26

Club: Warrington Wolves

Position: Winger

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ashton also produced a magnificent try for Warrington Wolves against St Helens

What will they bring to Vegas?

Talking of pace and an eye for space, meet Matty Ashton. Ashton will match Marshall for acrobatics in the corner and, at the end of the 2024 season, it felt like he was dangerous every time he got his hands on the ball and could turn nothing into something spectacular. He will want to show that star power in 'Sin City'.

Paige Travis

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Age: 25

Club: Parramatta Eels, England Women

Position: Second row

What will they bring to Vegas?

Former St Helens second-row Paige Travis has recently signed a two-year deal with Parramatta Eels so will certainly be using the Vegas stage to show the Aussies what to expect when she arrives. A hard-hitting runner of the ball, Travis does not cower in any tackle and with 65 appearances for Saints, scoring 35 tries and 140 points, she has some real pedigree.

Georgia Roche

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Age: 24

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Stand-off, Scrum-half, Loose forward

What will they bring to Vegas?

As the first English NRLW Grand Final winner with the Newcastle Knights, Georgia Roche is proven on every stage. The Batley-born inaugural Woman of Steel back in 2018 will be telling her England team-mates exactly what they can expect from world No 1 side the Australia Jillaroos, but not only that, she will guide the team around with her brilliant eye for the game. If England win, she will have a big hand in it.

Olivia Kernick

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Age: 24

Club: Second row

Position: Sydney Roosters, Australia Jillaroos

What will they bring to Vegas?

The Australia Jillaroos squad is packed with star power and one of their biggest names is Olivia Kernick. The 2024 Dally M medal winner and the first second-rower to win the award is back in the squad after being omitted for the Pacific Championships and will certainly want to be showing why she should always be in the starting 13.

Isaah Yeo

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Penrith Panthers became the first team in 58 years to win four consecutive NRL titles after they beat Melbourne Storm 14-6 in Sydney

Age: 30

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Second row

What will they bring to Vegas?

We can't talk about stars on show in Vegas without turning to reigning three-time-in-a-row NRL champs Penrith Panthers. The Penrith skipper has guided his side to glory more than most and what Isaah Yeo also brings to his side is size. A scary man to come up against, Yeo will make tackle after tackle, then when he gets the ball, bust through every tackle.

Nathan Cleary

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Cleary joins Jenna Brooks at half-time of the Wigan Warriors and Hull KR Super League Grand Final and dismisses any reports that link him with a move to the Super League

Age: 27

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Half-back

What will they bring to Vegas?

I don't think this player needs any introduction! Nathan Cleary is doing everything he can to be back from off-season shoulder surgery to guide his team around the park once again. The best player in the world has an eye for the game like no other and combine that with his general kicking play and goal-kicking, he is the force to be reckoned with who has helped the Panthers be the unstoppable train they have been since 2022.

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Saturday March 1

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT), live on Sky Sports

NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+