Sinead Peach: York Valkyrie captain facing six-game ban for use of 'unacceptable language'

York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach is facing a six-game ban for using "unacceptable language" and "questioning the integrity of a match official" during her side's defeat to St Helens last Saturday.

Footage went viral on social media of Peach making an alleged X-rated rant to referee Oliver Salmon in the 79th minute of the Women's Super League match.

While it is not heard what Peach initially said, referee Salmon is heard saying: "I'm not having you saying, 'Which one are you s*******?'. You're off."

The Grade E offence results in an immediate referral to an Operational Rules Tribunal.

Before the hearing, York RLFC Chairman, Clint Goodchild said: "On behalf of York RLFC, I wish to address the matter concerning Sinead Peach. Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation. We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs.

"As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead's longstanding positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised. We are committed to the values of respect and integrity that underpin our sport."

Peach, 27, has led York to back-to-back Grand Final victories in 2023 and 2024 and was named Woman of Steel in October 2023.

