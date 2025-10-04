St Helens leave Hull KR's Sewell Group Craven Park under police escort after 'terror threat' sent to their Instagram account; Sky Sports News understands the threat was made towards the St Helens team during their 20-12 Super League semi-final loss

St Helens leave Hull KR's stadium under police escort after 'terror threat' sent to their Instagram account

St Helens had to leave Hull KR's Sewell Group Craven Park under police escort after a 'terror threat' was sent to their Instagram account

St Helens had to leave Hull KR's Sewell Group Craven Park under a police escort following what the club described as a "terror threat" sent to their Instagram account.

Sky Sports News understands the threat was made towards the St Helens team during their 20-12 Super League semi-final loss.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens was seen speaking to police officers after the full-time whistle.

A police officer was stood outside the coach for the players and staff to get on, with a cordon of eight stationed around the coach earlier.

The team bus was then given a police escort as they departed the stadium.

A spokesperson for the club said in the post-match press conference: "The club had a terrorist threat sent to the Saints' Instagram account.

"It was reported to the St Helens Ground Safety Officer and they spoke to Hull KR's Ground Safety Officer. They are treating it with the utmost seriousness."

Sky Sports News has contacted Humberside Police.