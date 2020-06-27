LISTEN: Brian Carney on the return of Super League in Golden Point podcast

Listen to the Golden Point rugby league podcast

On this week's (slightly delayed!) Golden Point podcast, we look ahead to the return of the Super League season in August.

The face of Sky Sports' rugby league coverage, Brian Carney, joins Marc Bazeley following the news British rugby league's top flight will restart on August 2.

Carney lays out his hopes and concerns for each of the 12 teams as they begin preparations to resume the 2020 campaign.

The former Great Britain and Ireland international gives his views on the proposed temporary rule changes which are being discussed at next month's RFL board meeting as well.

Plus, we hear from Jamaica and Dewsbury Rams prop Jon Magrin on why he has decided now is the time to speak out in the fight against racism.