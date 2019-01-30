Tom Burgess signs new South Sydney contract until 2023

Tom Burgess says South Sydney are his "extended family now"

England forward Tom Burgess has followed older brother Sam in pledging his future to South Sydney until the end of 2023.

The former Bradford prop, who was the last of the four Burgess brothers to make the move to the NRL in 2013, has signed a four-year contract extension with the Rabbitohs.

"Souths is all I know and I'm really pumped to be signed up long-term now," he said.

"They gave me a chance when I came to Australia for the first time and six or seven years down the track I'm still enjoying my football here and I wouldn't want to play anywhere else.

"I've loved being at the club from the start. Having family here helped and I suppose it is my extended family now, but that's how I see the Rabbitohs and I'm really pleased to extend on and hopefully I finish my career here."

The future of Tom's twin brother, George, remains uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.