St Helens v Warrington: Three key battles in the Super League semi-final clash on Sky Sports

Ben Barba vs Stefan Ratchford could be a crucial battle on Thursday night

It's the first of the two semi-finals: St Helens, the League Leaders' Shield winners, take on Challenge Cup finalists Warrington.

The Saints haven't tasted Grand Final glory since 2014 while Warrington have never tasted success at Old Trafford, losing three finals. Here's three head to heads that might decide who gets there.

Ben Barba v Stefan Ratchford

The cat is out of the bag. Super League's worst kept secret was confirmed last week. Ben Barba will return to the NRL for 2019, joining the North Queensland Cowboys, having spent the year terrorising Super League defences. Although his form towards the back end of the season has tailed off, the full-back has enjoyed a stunning campaign and is a Steve Prescott Man of Steel nominee.

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves Live on

He was almost untouchable in the first few months of 2018. Barba is the competition's top try scorer with 28 and plenty of those have been from stunning long-range finishes. That's reflected in his metres, over 2000m at an average of 8.41m per drive, with 30 clean breaks and 141 tackle busts. But he's a fantastic creative force as well, his 24 assists is the third most in the league. It will be a shame to lose a talent like Barba from the competition. But will he bow out with a winner's medal?

Ratchford won Warrington's Players' Player of the Year award

Stefan Ratchford is another player who's enjoyed a brilliant 2018. Ratchford won the club's Players' Player of the Year award, having finally nailed down a position to start in every week. Steve Price has used him regularly from the full-back role, rather than swapping him between there, the centres and the halves as in previous seasons.

That's earned Ratchford a place in the England squad for the Autumn Internationals, where he has Sam Tomkins and the versatile Jonny Lomax as competition. Ratchford is the man in possession of England's No 1 jersey after starting in Denver and his stats for 2018 are exceptional. His 15 tries is the second most for the Wolves and his 19 try assists is also the second best at the club. He's also made over 3000 metres at an average gain of 8.06m a drive. A brilliant campaign.

James Roby v Daryl Clark

What a 2018 James Roby has enjoyed. While Barba has taken most of the plaudits, the evergreen hooker has played himself firmly into contention for the Man of Steel award, making the final three shortlist. A former winner in 2007, Roby is still the same force he was 11 years ago. He's the sixth top tackler in Super League, with 984 hits.

Roby's battle at the ruck against Clark will be crucial

That's also the best for St Helens, 125 more than the next best, Jon Wilkin. The battle from the ruck could be crucial, with arguably the best two runners from dummy half in Super League facing off. Roby leads the way with carries from the play the ball with 226, the most in competition. It allows him to dictate the pace of the game. And the hooker has four tries and 11 assists to his name. He'll miss the Autumn Internationals to undergo surgery, but the hooker is a true class act.

Across the ruck, Daryl Clark will also be aiming to run the game at his own tempo. Like Roby, the hooker is a former Man of Steel, winning the award in 2014 as a Castleford player. He's made 36 fewer runs from dummy half than Roby, but Clark can be more elusive. He has 2728 metres, made at an average gain of 9.71m per carry, the best in the Warrington side.

Clark's defensive work will be vital for Warrington

Like Roby, Clark weighs in with tries and assists, five and nine in those respective categories. And don't underestimate his defensive work. His 1021 tackles is the fourth best Super League, 135 more than any Warrington team-mate. Clark has earned an England recall and, without Roby, will go head to head with Josh Hodgson for a starting spot. The battle of the nines on Thursday could be seriously tasty.

Luke Thompson v Chris Hill

When Alex Walmsley was ruled out long-term early doors for St Helens, there was a concern about who would replace his metres. But Luke Thompson has delivered in his absence. A Grand Final winner from the interchange bench in 2014, the prop forward is an integral part of Justin Holbrook's side in 2018.

Thompson brings plenty of go-forward for Saints

Thompson swept the board at the club's award ceremony, taking the Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Members' Player of the Year gongs. It's easy to see why. He's provided an outstanding amount going forwards - 3633 metres, the best for the club and the third best in Super League, achieved at an average gain of 8.26m a drive.

And Thompson has also made 26 more carries than any other Saints player. Throw in 770 tackles, the third most in the squad and you have a forward at the top of his game. Thompson received an England call-up this year and was named in the Super League Dream Team.

Opposite Thompson in the front row is a man who's delivered those sorts of figures for many years now. The Warrington captain Chris Hill is Mr Consistent. He's got 3084 metres in 2018, the best of any Warrington forward and the only one to break the 3000m barrier. And that's from 407 carries at an average gain of 7.58m a drive. Hill also is a defensive lynchpin, getting through a ton of work.

Warrington's Chris Hill competes during their semi-final win over Leeds

His 877 tackles is the third best in the Warrington ranks, behind only Clark and Jack Hughes. Hill is also an England regular; he won his 23rd cap for his country in the Denver test against New Zealand and is included in the Autumn International squad. There's a fair bet we could see Hill and Thompson pulling on an England shirt together in the front row at the end of the season.