Wigan v Castleford: Three key battles in the Super League semi-final clash on Sky Sports

Oliver Gildart v Michael Shenton could be a crucial battle on Friday night

It's the second of the semi-finals on Friday night as Wigan Warriors take on Castleford Tigers.

It's second versus third from the Super 8s table and here's three head to heads that might just decide it:

Oliver Gildart v Michael Shenton

Shaun Wane has plenty of domestic talent at his disposal where outside backs are concerned. Oliver Gildart and Dan Sarginson will likely continue their centre partnership while Dom Manfredi's return has offset the loss of Liam Marshall. Tom Davies has stood out on the wing, while France's Morgan Escare offers versatility.

Gildart has been a regular at centre this season and his form has been rewarded with an England Knights call-up. Gildart is the club's second top try scorer in 2018; he has crossed 13 times, only three less than Marshall. That is his best return in a season for Wigan.

He also has eight try assists and has provided excellent go-forward too; 2,611 metres at an average of 9.07m a carry. The 22-year-old also has the experience of scoring in a Grand Final, crossing in the win over Warrington in 2016. Will he and his side make another appearance?

Shenton has scored 10 tries and delivered 17 assists so far this season

How crucial could Castleford's captain prove to be on Friday night. He missed the St Helens game last week with a knee injury, but hopes to be fit against Wigan and is in the squad. Shenton is a two-time Grand Final loser. He scored in a 2011 defeat to Leeds as a St Helens player and lost to the same club with the Tigers last year.

The centre has delivered some strong performances again this campaign. He's got 10 tries to his name and also 17 assists, just two behind last year's total, although 10 behind the outstanding Paul McShane. Shenton is a threat with ball-in-hand, over 2000 metres at an average of 7.11m per carry. He has got Greg Eden back outside him, a combination that proved so devastating in 2017. Could that be the key to another Old Trafford appearance?

George Williams v Luke Gale

It's been an injury-hit year for George Williams. He missed six of the 23 regular season games and also missed the Denver Test against New Zealand but Williams is in the squad for the autumn internationals. With Gareth Widdop injured and Kevin Brown retired, the 23-year-old has a chance to stake his place in the halves, probably alongside Luke Gale, his opponent on Friday.

George Williams played in the 2014 and 2015 Grand Finals for Wigan Warriors

Williams brings creativity to a side. He is the club's top player for try assists in 2018 with 22, four more than the impressive Sam Tomkins and the joint-fifth in the competition. Williams has run Wigan's kicking game, along with Tomkins, putting in 105 attacking kicks, the most for the Warriors. He has also got a try up his sleeve and is capable of a match-winning play when games are tight. Castleford will have to keep a close eye on him.

Gale says their whole season boils down to the 80 minutes against Wigan

It's been a frustrating campaign for Luke Gale. He has had to kick his heels on the touchline after fracturing a kneecap against Wakefield in April. But, the half-back's return has given the Tigers a huge boost at the business end of the season.

Instead of Gale joining forces with Jake Trueman, the 19-year-old who deputised so well in the absence of last year's Steve Prescott Man of Steel, it looks like Ben Roberts will have to come in after Trueman injured his hand.

Gale has also got a new full-back in Peter Mata'utia, the late signing from Leigh, to develop attacking plays with. But throw in Paul McShane's 27 try assists and you have got a spine in the team capable of ripping any Super League side apart, even without Trueman. Will they fire against Wigan?

John Bateman v Mike McMeeken

John Bateman is nearing his final appearance in the Cherry and White but he will hope to depart for the NRL and Canberra Raiders with a Grand Final victory. It's been another stunning season for Bateman. He made the Super League Dream Team, while also being nominated for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award. he has the game to succeed down under. Bateman is an all-action player.

John Bateman will be hoping his side can go all the way before he leaves for the NRL

He's got four tries and three try assists, whilst making metres too. His 3,150m is the second most for the Warriors achieved at an average of 7.13m a drive. Bateman is a strong defender too, 618 tackles and capable of adapting his game to play in the centres. Do not let him get his hands free. Bateman is Super League's top offloader with 64, nine more than Mike Cooper. Is there an Old Trafford showdown waiting for Bateman's farewell?

Mike McMeeken made his 100th appearance for the Tigers this season

Mike McMeeken will be smarting. He has been left out of the England setup despite being named in the Performance Squad in July and going to the World Cup in 2017. The second rower was one of the Tigers' stand-out performers in 2017, making the Dream Team. His stats have been impressive again in 2018.

McMeeken is an all-rounder in the back row. He scores tries (eight this season), he makes tackles (658), he makes metres (2,268m) and he looks for work with his 327 carries the second most in the side. The 24-year-old is also the club's top offloader; he has thrown the ball out of the tackle 34 times, four more than the next best, Grant Millington. That sort of game offers Daryl Powell plenty in attack and defence and McMeeken is a key cog in the pack.