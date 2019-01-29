Super League XXIV Preview Show: Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan join us in studio

The Betfred Super League gets underway on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports

Brian Carney and Phil Clarke are joined by former St Helens and current Toronto Wolfpack star Jon Wilkin, as well as Leeds Rhinos favourite Jamie Jones-Buchanan, to preview what is set to be one of the most exciting Super League seasons to date.

We kick off with a fantastic round of opening fixtures, including two of the biggest local derbies in rugby league. We hear from James Roby, Sean O'Loughlin, Tim Sheens and Lee Radford, who tell us what it means to win those big games.

Super League Chief Executive Robert Elstone joins us live to give his thoughts on the new structure, the new rules and the tagline #newbeginings.

Jon Wells presents his top signings of 2019, and we hear from some of the big names including Sam Tomkins, Blake Austin and Trent Merrin.

Angela Powers catches up with new boys London Broncos ahead of their return to Super League, and Phil, Barrie and Terry give us their table predictions for Super League XXIV.

The Super League season kicks off on Thursday, January 31, with reigning champions Wigan playing early-season favourites St Helens in the first-ever traditional opening-night derby.

Then on Friday night it's the Hull derby on Sky Sports, before we head over to Warrington to see the 2018 Grand Finalists take on the most successful club of the Super League era, Leeds Rhinos, at home on February 2.

Elsewhere in the opening weekend, on Friday night Castleford play host to Catalans at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle, while Salford head to the John Smith's to take on Huddersfield.

On Sunday, the newly-promoted London Broncos are back in Super League action as they host Wakefield in Ealing.