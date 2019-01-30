Wigan vs St Helens: Super League opening day head-to-heads

Can Jonny Lomax and St Helens turn over defending champions Wigan on Super League's opening day?

Super League returns to our screens on Thursday, as St Helens host Wigan in a mammoth clash, live on Sky Sports Arena & Mix from 7.30pm.

We take a look at three key battles which could decide the outcome of the match below...

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors Live on

Lachlan Coote vs Zak Hardaker

How do you replace a man like Ben Barba? That's the task facing St Helens and Justin Holbrook with his Man of Steel winner now back in the NRL. Lachlan Coote is the answer, a new signing.

He's joined from the North Queensland Cowboys after a disappointing campaign Down Under in 2018. Coote played just nine times, scoring twice before losing his place and prompting a move to England. He's a different type of full-back to Barba, offering more organisation from the back while possessing a left-footed kicking game capable of adding a different dimension to St Helens' half-backs.

You might not see the blistering, explosive running Barba brought from the back - indeed, Coote hasn't reached double figures in tries since the 2011 season, but he's a quality player in his own right that offers plenty to Holbrook's squad.

New St Helens signing Lachlan Coote will be tasked with trying to replace Ben Barba

All eyes on Zak Hardaker on Thursday night. He makes his long awaited return to Rugby League following his ban dating back to September 2017. Hardaker now wants his performances on the pitch to do the talking.

He's opened up about his time in rehabilitation with Sporting Chance and it will be good to see the full-back getting back to what he does best. Exceptional when at the peak of his talents, Hardaker is a three-time Super League champion, two-time Challenge Cup winner and a former Man of Steel.

He also starred in the Castleford side that swept all aside in 2017; his absence in that Grand Final a huge blow to the Tigers. Devastating in attack, an adept playmaker and top notch defender both at cover tackles and taking high balls, Wigan have a serious player on their hands. But will Hardaker make the most of his final opportunity?

Wigan Warriors confirm the signing of Zak Hardaker on a four-year deal.



➡️ https://t.co/8br2t4nXYC pic.twitter.com/VFhqOu6QoL — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) May 18, 2018

Jonny Lomax vs George Williams

It's remarkable to think Jonny Lomax is entering his testimonial year at St Helens. His Super League debut back in 2009 saw him feature at full-back against Wakefield, before he reappeared later that season, scoring tries on the wing against Hull FC and Castleford.

Versatility has been both a positive and a negative for Lomax: talented in so many positions, but often shunted around to fill spaces when necessary. In 2018, Lomax settled at stand off and enjoyed a brilliant season under Holbrook, scoring 17 tries and providing 16 assists as Saints just missed out once again.

He formed an excellent understanding with Danny Richardson in the halves, although it may be Theo Fages who partners Lomax against Wigan. Lomax switched to full-back for all three Tests against New Zealand this autumn, but he's got a chance to prove himself against an international half-back rival early doors in 2019.

Lomax enjoyed a fabulous 2018 campaign under Justin Holbrook

George Williams was the man in possession of that number six shirt for England in the autumn, starting all three Tests, and alongside then-clubmate Sam Tomkins for victories in the first two.

He's the main creative force for the Warriors and now gets to take his trade to the next level by playing under Adrian Lam, who should be able to pass on a few tricks from his playing days. Williams is consistently linked with the NRL after proving himself as one of Super League's premier players.

He topped Wigan's assist charts with 22 last season, despite suffering a few injuries. Williams also led the way in that regard in 2015, 2016 and 2017, while his step makes him a threat in his own right close to the opposition's try line. A truly class operator, how will St Helens stop him on the opening night of the season?

George Williams is one of the most creative players in the whole of Super League

Joseph Paulo vs Liam Farrell

Another big new signing from the NRL for St Helens is Joseph Paulo. He'll experience his first taste of the derby on Thursday night after signing from Cronulla. An experienced campaigner Down Under, Paulo has also played international Rugby League, featuring in two World Cups for Samoa in 2008 and 2017 and one for the USA in 2013.

He adds to a St Helens pack that has all bases covered. They've got big yardage in the front row with Alex Walmsley and Luke Thompson, while Paulo will join forces in the back row with Zeb Taia, creating a hard-running pairing with quality ball-handling ability. It will take a big effort to match St Helens' pack in 2019.

Joseph Paulo has arrived at Saints from the NRL and Cronulla Sharks

Liam Farrell is entering his ninth season in Super League, and at 28, he's also hitting the peak of his powers. Injuries affected his 2018 season, but Farrell recovered from a shoulder problem to make the bench for the Grand Final, securing a fourth winner's ring at Old Trafford.

Joe Greenwood started in the second row in Farrell's absence at the back end of last year but, with John Bateman leaving for the NRL, the pair should start together in the pack.

Farrell offers a huge threat attacking down that left edge, scoring six tries last season, although the back-row has hit double figures in four different campaigns for the Warriors. A man made for a derby, expect to see Farrell back to his best on Thursday and in 2019.