Super League: Team news for Friday's clashes, including Hull derby on Sky Sports

Danny Houghton says Hull want to put their 2018 campaign to bed while also learning from it

Team news for Friday's three clashes, including the Hull derby, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm...

Hull KR v Hull FC (Friday, 7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Hull captain Danny Houghton admits his side are still hurting from their depressing finish to last season as they prepare to launch their 2019 Betfred Super League campaign.

The Black and Whites will be looking to halt an 11-match losing run when they take on local rivals Hull KR in their opening match at KCOM Craven Park on Friday night.

"It was a long old slog for us last year, it didn't go to plan," Houghton said, "it's about putting that to bed but making sure it stings a little bit.

"That's showed with what we've achieved in pre-season. The boys have come in and had a real good dig and hopefully we've put some good foundations in place to kick us on for 2019."

Hull KR 19-man squad: Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Ben Crooks, Will Dagger, Josh Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Weller Hauraki, Jimmy Keinhorst, George Lawler, Tommy Lee, Kane Linnett, Mose Masoe, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Ryan Shaw, Joel Tomkins, Junior Vaivai.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Matty Dawson-Jones, Bureta Faraimo, Brad Fash, Josh Griffin, Dean Hadley, Danny Houghton, Jordan Lane, Danny Langtree, Jez Litten, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Mark Minichiello , Mickey Paea, Jamie Shaul, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Carlos Tuimavave, Danny Washbrook.

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 7.45pm)

Huddersfield begin life without Danny Brough when Salford visit the John Smith's Stadium.

Brough, who amassed 1,811 points in nine seasons with the Giants to climb to sixth place in rugby league's all-time records, rejoined Wakefield in the winter but coach Simon Woolford is confident he has found the ideal replacement in Australian Matt Frawley.

Simon Woolford says Matt Frawley can fill the gap left by Danny Brough

"Frawls has proven himself in the NRL so I don't see why he won't be able to do a good job for us," Woolford said.

"He's a very similar player to Broughy, he's got a nice passing game and a really good short kicking game. He's got a big body too so defensively he's very sound."

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Matty English, Matt Frawley, Lee Gaskell, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Innes Senior, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Adam Walne, Joe Wardle.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Jake Bibby, Greg Burke, Gil Dudson, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, George Griffin, Jackson Hastings, Josh Jones, Joey Lussick, Robert Lui, Tyrone McCarthy, Lee Mossop, Ben Nakubuwai, Derrell Olpherts, Junior Sa'u, Ken Sio, Logan Tomkins, Jansin Turgut, Kris Welham.

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (Friday, 7.45pm)

All eyes will be on former Wigan full-back Sam Tomkins when he makes his competitive debut for Catalans Dragons at Castleford.

Steve McNamara has bolstered the Challenge Cup winners' ranks for a serious assault on the league with the addition of the former Man of Steel, along with his old Wigan team-mate Matty Smith and England Knights second rower Matt Whitley.

Daryl Powell heaped praise on Steve McNamara following the Dragons' Challenge Cup win last year

"Steve has done an awesome job," said Castleford coach Daryl Powell. "It was massive for them last year to do what they did for the game in France.

"It's a big challenge physically, they come after you and obviously they've made some smart signings. Sam will make a big difference to them."

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Alex Foster, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jordan Rankin, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Jason Baitieri, Julian Bousquet, Rémi Casty, Alrix da Costa, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, Micky McIlorum, David Mead, Sam Moa, Mickael Simon, Matty Smith, Lewis Tierney, Sam Tomkins, Matt Whitley, Brayden Wiliame.