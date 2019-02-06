Wigan vs Leeds: Super League key battles

Will Thomas Leuluai inspire a swift return to winning ways for the Warriors?

Wigan Warriors host Leeds Rhinos on Friday night in the second round of the Betfred Super League season, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

It was a disappointing opening round for both Wigan and Leeds. The two sides lost their first games, Wigan edged out by St Helens in a tight derby, while Leeds were comfortably beaten by Warrington. Adrian Lam and David Furner will both be hoping for better on Friday night.

Here are three head to heads that might decide it:

Oliver Gildart v Kallum Watkins

Last year was certainly a good one for Oliver Gildart. His excellent form for Wigan as they charged towards Old Trafford was certainly noticed by Wayne Bennett and the centre went from being a late addition to the squad for the Autumn Tests to the starting 13.

Gildart made his debut in the first game, scoring a try as well before playing in the two other matches as well. Along with the rest of his Wigan team-mates, he will be looking for an improvement after the defeat to St Helens. He managed 13 carries, but didn't make much impact, providing an average of just 6.23m a drive and no clean breaks.

Wigan Warriors' Oliver Gildart made his international debut in the autumn

He normally offers a big threat in attack, 13 tries last season, eight assists and an average gain of over nine metres per drive. Expect more from him against Leeds.

In contrast to Gildart, 2018 was a difficult campaign for Kallum Watkins. Appointed captain for the new season, the centre played just 14 times as a knee injury ended his year.

Leeds Rhinos' Kallum Watkins is hoping to bounce back from a troubled 2018

He then had to watch on as the Rhinos crashed into the Qualifiers while an England side without him beat New Zealand in the autumn. But he has made a full recovery and is now back leading Leeds again.

His new head coach described Watkins' return as like having a new signing. He has always been capable of the exceptional, be it a devastating break or deft offload to set his winger away.

Watkins and Konrad Hurrell are up there with the most dangerous centre partnerships in the competition. Leeds just need to feed them with good ammunition.

Thomas Leuluai v Richie Myler

Will 2019 be the last we see of Thomas Leuluai? He turns 34 in June and admits he's still undecided about his future beyond this season.

He made his Super League debut in 2005 with London, but his two spells at Wigan have brought trophies, winning Super League, the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge during his time at the DW Stadium.

Wigan's Thomas Leuluai made his Super League debut way back in 2005

Leuluai, who will move into coaching with the club after his playing career is finished, offers crucial experience to Wigan, either in the halves alongside George Williams, or at hooker, controlling the pack from dummy half.

He's able to swap between the two roles with Sam Powell, offering Wigan plenty of versatility, a crucial factor for Adrian Lam in the season ahead.

Despite Leeds' failings in 2018, Richie Myler can hold his head up high. He was the club's player of the season, topping the Rhinos' assists charts with 23.

Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler was the club's Player of the Season in 2018

He has a new half-back partner for 2019, featuring alongside Tui Lolohea for the first time against Warrington in Round One. The combination didn't quite work in its first outing, Leeds lacking a cutting edge, struggling to really test Warrington's defence.

It's a partnership that has potential though; Myler with his organisational abilities and stronger kicking game, while Lolohea offers more unpredictability as a potential game breaker. Will the pair click against the Warriors?

Joe Greenwood v Stevie Ward

It was not a bad return to Super League for Joe Greenwood in 2018. He swapped the Gold Coast Titans for Wigan in June and four months later, the second rower was lifting the Super League trophy.

It was Greenwood's second winner's medal having also tasted success with St Helens in 2014. Last week's result against his former club did not go as planned, but Greenwood will be hoping to have a similar impact in 2019 as he managed last season.

Leeds Rhinos' Joe Greenwood made his international debut in the third Test against New Zealand last year

He carried and tackled well, with Liam Farrell out injured after his move. That earned Greenwood an England call-up and he made his international debut in the third Test against New Zealand. With John Bateman having left for the NRL, Greenwood and Farrell will have to step up in their new combination in the pack. It should be a strong pairing.

Stevie Ward was possibly Leeds' best player in their opening day reverse at Warrington. He got through plenty of work - his 46 tackles more than any other Rhinos team-mate, while also carrying 12 times, one resulting in Leeds' only try of the game.

Leeds Rhinos' Stevie Ward managed just 17 appearances last season in an injury-plagued year

That is what we have come to expect from Ward, he's a workhorse, but Leeds just haven't seen enough from their second row in recent years. Ward has had plenty of injury problems, and 2018 was another frustrating campaign, playing just 17 times.

But he is still only 25 and has plenty of his career ahead of him. Ward managed a full pre-season though and Leeds need his leadership in the pack.

He was a strong contender to replace Danny McGuire as captain last season, before Watkins got the job. It would be good to see Ward avoid his bad luck with injuries for the whole of 2019 and put a big campaign together.