Super League: Team news for the weekend's clashes, including Saints vs Rhinos on Sky Sports

Lachlan Coote is set to feature for St Helens against Leeds Rhinos

Team news for the weekend's Betfred Super League action, starting with St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Friday night.

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (Friday, 7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena)

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has named scrum-half Danny Richardson, who played for Leigh last Sunday, in his 19-man squad but looks likely to stick with the team that won at Wakefield last time out.

Leeds bring back second rower Liam Sutcliffe and prop Mikolaj Oledzki after they missed the win at Salford on Sunday through illness and injury respectively but James Donaldson is unavailable after suffering concussion at Salford.

Click here for the full preview

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

St Helens' 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo, Mark Percival, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley.

Leeds Rhinos' 19-man squad: Tom Briscoe, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ash Handley, Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea, Trent Merrin, Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker, Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins.

Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves (Friday, 7.45pm)

Huddersfield welcome the return of England winger Jermaine McGillvary which enables Darnell McIntosh to revert to full-back in place of Scott Grix. Second rower Ukuma Ta'ai is also back after receiving his visa while stand-off Lee Gaskell has recovered from injury.

Jermaine McGillvary is available ahead of the visit of Warrington Wolves

Warrington coach Steve Price recalls centre or second rower Toby King, who has served a one-match ban, in the only likely change to the team that made it two wins out of two against Hull KR a fortnight ago.

Huddersfield Giants' 19-man squad: Matty English, Matt Frawley, Lee Gaskell, Scott Grix, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Adam Walne, Joe Wardle.

Warrington Wolves' 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker.

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils (Saturday, 3pm)

Tim Sheen has made two changes to his Hull KR squad to face Salford Red Devils at Craven Park on Saturday.

The Robins' captain Joel Tomkins has recovered from the concussion and is expected to be fit after missing the win over London Broncos while Danny Addy has shaken off a shoulder injury.

Joel Tomkins is back for Hull KR following concussion to face Salford

Ben Crooks fractured two vertebrae in his back against the Broncos with Ryan Shaw replacing the winger in the squad. James Greenwood (concussion) also misses the encounter.

Meanwhile, Ian Watkins has one change to his Salford squad with Daniel Murray replacing Mark Flanagan.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Lee Jewitt, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Ryan Lannon, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger.

Salford 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Junior Sa'u, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Daniel Murray, Joey Lussick, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Joel Tomkins, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Jansin Turgut, Jackson Hastings.

London Broncos vs Castleford Tigers (Saturday, 5.15pm on Sky Sports Arena)

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the fourth successive game as he looks to turn Trailfinders Sports Club into a fortress.

Castleford have made three changes to the squad that faced Hull FC last time out as Mitch Clark, Alex Foster and Ben Roberts join a list of eight first-team players unavailable.

Daryl Powell makes three changes from his Castleford squad to face the Broncos

Matt Cook has recovered from a knock while new signing Chris Clarkson and Cory Ashton are included for the first time.

Click here for the full preview

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates.

Castleford 19-man squad: Cory Aston, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefaom, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.

Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC (Sunday, 3pm)

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam has challenged on his players to overcome the disappointment of losing the World Club Challenge against the Sydney Roosters by returning to winning ways against Hull.

Ahead of the Super League clash on Sunday, Lam believes positives can be taken from facing the NRL champions, but he is mindful of Hull's threat.

2:08 Highlights from the World Club Challenge as Sydney Roosters beat Wigan at the DW Stadium Highlights from the World Club Challenge as Sydney Roosters beat Wigan at the DW Stadium

"I said to them that we've got a lot of work to do, but it was also a positive looking back," Lam said. "Of course we could have done a few things differently, but what we didn't leave in the tank was our desire and our attack.

"I thought we had a good crack with the ball and if we can execute it a little better we certainly could have won that game. Moving forward, this is a massive game for us. Hull are coming here desperate to get their first win in a long time and we don't want it to be at our fortress.

"It wasn't long ago that those [Hull] players were successful for them. We are wary of the capabilities of that Hull side and if you disrespect them or don't take them for what they're worth I'm sure they will bite you."

Team news to follow...