Salford vs St Helens: Super League head-to-heads

Jackson Hastings has made a big impact with Salford

It's been some start from Salford. Three wins from four has them level with leaders Castleford, although they have played a game more. On Thursday night, they host a St Helens side who've got a 100 per cent record so far. Here are three head to heads that might decide it...

Jackson Hastings v Jonny Lomax

What an impact Jackson Hastings is having on Super League. He dazzled last season to help keep Salford in the competition. And the half back is reproducing that form in 2019. Hastings has the most assists in Super League so far, providing six, although the Red Devils have played a game more than eight of the sides.

Half back partner Robert Lui also has three, helping them form a combination in the competition that not many can better.

Hastings takes the majority of the kicking responsibility, his 25 attacking kicks more than double that of his team-mate. But Lui is capable of off the cuff brilliance, ripping a defence apart. Hastings is also a revelation off the field, his community work and up front honesty in interviews making him a cult hero already for the Salford fans. Long may it continue.

Jonny Lomax is a dangerous player with ball-in-hand

He might have a new half back partner for 2019, but Jonny Lomax is continuing where he left off in 2018. Justin Holbrook has swapped Danny Richardson for Theo Fages, but he's now building a combination with Lomax.

Lomax already has three assists this season, the most of any Saints player, while he's scored two tries as well, one on the opening night against Wigan and then again against Leeds last week. Lomax has always been a dangerous man with ball-in-hand, more adept at breaking defences than steering teams round the park with his boot. He signed a new contract last month and is a key player for Holbrook.

Joey Lussick v James Roby

Joey Lussick is another NRL import making an impact in Super League

Hastings isn't the only Australian making a big impact in Salford. Joey Lussick joined the club from Manly as well as Hastings at the back end of last season, with Salford battling relegation. He didn't grab the headlines of his housemate, but Lussick also impressed from his role as hooker.

He signed a two-year deal with the club, scoring the winning try to complete that comeback win against Hull KR in the last round. Lussick is a hard worker in defence. He's the club's top tackler so far with 142 hits, 19 more than anyone else. Lussick is an organiser from the dummy half role, running a lot less from the ruck than some of the competition's other hookers - just 15 times in his four games so far. But he's a key cog in Ian Watson's side and faces a big challenge on Thursday night.

James Roby is still setting the standards in Super League

It's hard to believe James Roby is 33. An 80 minute hooker, he continues to set the benchmark for standards in Super League from the dummy half role. He's such a threat with the ball-in-hand, running 28 times from the ruck so far this season, only behind Brad Dwyer, who's played a game more.

Roby already has a try, two assists and a drop goal to his name in 2019. His average gain is 9.25m a drive, the best of any St Helens player, showing how effective Roby is from dummy half. And don't forget about his defensive work too. He's the club's joint-top tackler so far, along with Morgan Knowles, with 140. Roby was a Man of Steel nominee in 2018, an award he won back in 2007. If he continues in the same vein of form, expect him to be in the running again.

Gil Dudson v Luke Thompson

Gil Dudson will need to step up against the Saints pack

It's in the pack where Salford face their biggest challenge. St Helens are capable of racking up big metres through the middle with their sizeable forwards, so the Red Devils need to match them. They're missing Lee Mossop, which means Gil Dudson will have to step up. He's started all four games in the front row so far, having joined the club from Widnes in the off-season. As a former Wigan player, he knows all about raising his game to face St Helens.

Dudson moved on from Widnes after four campaigns with the Vikings and the Wales international has impressed so far at his new club. He's made 338 metres so far from his 41 carries, that's at an average gain of a huge 8.24m a drive. That's the second best of any Salford player. Hudson has also put in a big shift defensively, his 121 tackles the third most for Salford so far in 2019. But he faces a big ask on Thursday night.

Luke Thompson is a potential Man of Steel candidate.

Alex Walmsley and Luke Thompson will set the tone for St Helens on Thursday. In the win over Leeds, they made not just barnstorming drives, but both crossed for tries as well, with Walmsley going over twice. It was Thompson who grabbed the match winning score, showing deft footwork to get through the Leeds defence.

He's continued in 2019 where he left off last season. Thompson has 337 metres from his 46 carries so far, the third most in the Saints side. That's an average of 7.33m a drive. He's also third on the tackle list too, with 93, only behind James Roby and Morgan Knowles. Thompson was truly sensational in 2018, over 3,500 metres at 8.26m a drive. If he continues to improve at that rate, the front rower is a potential Man of Steel candidate.