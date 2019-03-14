Friday's Super League team news

Can Wigan get back to winning ways against the Wolves?

Team news for Friday's three Super League fixtures, including Wigan's visit to Warrington on Sky Sports...

Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Warrington coach Steve Price recalls centre Ryan Atkins in place of Bryson Goodwin, who is facing two weeks out with an ankle injury sustained in the win over Castleford, in the only change to his side.

Wigan coach Adrian Lam switches Thomas Leuluai to hooker in the absence of Sam Powell, and brings in half-back Jarrod Sammut. Joe Greenwood and Dan Sarginson both return from injury, but Taulima Tautai starts a three-match ban, and wingers Dom Manfredi and Liam Marshall are both sidelined with facial and knee injuries. Tom Davies is recalled, and Jake Shorrocks is poised for his first outing for more than two years.

Full preview

Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors Live on

Warrington Wolves' 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood.

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams.

Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity (7.45pm)

Hull coach Lee Radford makes one enforced change to the side that beat Leeds, calling up prop Brad Fash for the first time this season in place of Mickey Paea, who is out with a rib injury.

Matty Ashurst makes his return from injury for Wakefield

Wakefield have second rower Matty Ashurst back from injury, taking over from James Batchelor, while prop Anthony England is set to replace Keegan Hirst, and there is also a place in Chris Chester's 19-man squad for Jordan Crowther.

Hull FC's 19-man squad: Gareth Ellis, Bureta Faraimo, Brad Fash, Josh Griffin, Dean Hadley, Danny Houghton, Albert Kelly, Jordan Lane, Jez Litten, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Mark Minichiello, Ratu Naulago, Jamie Shaul, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Carlos Tuimavave, Joe Westerman.

Wakefield Trinity's 19-man squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos (7.45pm)

Leeds veteran back rowers Carl Ablett and Jamie Jones-Buchanan are set to make their first appearances of the season, while teenage prop Tom Holroyd has been called up in place of Brad Singleton.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan will make his first Rhinos appearance of the season on Friday night

London have skipper Jay Pitts, Kieran Dixon, Ryan Morgan, Nathan Mason, Greg Richards, and James Cunningham all back from injury as coach Danny Ward prepares to return to his old club.

Leeds Rhinos' 19-man squad: Carl Ablett, Tom Briscoe, Adam Cuthbertson, James Donaldson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, Konrad Hurrell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Tui Lolohea, Trent Merrin, Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker.

London Broncos' 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Eddie Battye, Rob Butler, James Cunningham, Matt Davis, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates.