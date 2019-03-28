St Helens vs Hull KR preview: We must keep our standards up, says Justin Holbrook

Justin Holbrook has warned his St Helens players not to drop their standards

Free of injury, St Helens coach Justin Holbrook keeps the side that beat Castleford as he seeks an eighth straight win against Hull KR (Friday, 7.45pm).

Saints will put their 100 per cent record on the line when they face Tim Sheen's men on Friday - and Rovers have injury concerns as they head to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Ben Crooks, Kane Linnett and Mitch Garbutt are welcomed back, but half-back Danny McGuire (groin) will be assessed after their captain's run on Thursday. Prop Robbie Mulhern (back) is likely to miss out.

Holbrook said: "They were missing a lot of players with injury last week (against Huddersfield), but when they had their strong side out, they beat Wakefield at Belle Vue - a place where we only won in the last minute.

4:00 Highlights from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle where unbeaten St Helens thrashed Castleford Tigers on Friday night. Highlights from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle where unbeaten St Helens thrashed Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

"They are good on their day and that is what we have to be aware of. Danny McGuire won the Grand Final for Leeds two years ago by pretty much controlling the whole game.

"With him and Josh Drinkwater's kicking and Mose Masoe carrying the ball strongly, they have got some good players in the side.

"But we have just got to make sure we keep our standards up at the level we have started the year."

Rovers second-rower George Lawler is bullish about his side's chances of ending the hosts' perfect start to the campaign, claiming that he and his team-mates can thrive from their position as underdogs.

Hull KR's George Lawler believes the pressure is on St Helens on Friday night

He said: "They're on fire at the moment and have signed some great players, but so have we. We're looking forward to going there and putting a good performance in.

"We spoke about remaining positive straight after Friday's game and training this week has been exactly that. We've trained hard and are looking forward to the challenge."

Hull KR have lost to Catalans Dragons and the Giants in recent weeks, but Lawler insists morale remains strong in the group, adding: "If anything, the pressure is on Saints, they've not lost a game this year. We're looking for a consistent 80 minutes on Friday."

1:18 Highlights from the John Smith's stadium where Huddersfield scored seven tries to ease to victory over Hull KR. Highlights from the John Smith's stadium where Huddersfield scored seven tries to ease to victory over Hull KR.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Oakes, Adam Rooks, Harry Bardle.