Super League: Weekend team news, including London Broncos vs Huddersfield Giants

Adam O'Brien is back for Huddersfield Giants ahead of their trip to London

Team news for the weekend's Betfred Super League clashes, including London Broncos vs Huddersfield Giants.

London Broncos vs Huddersfield Giants (Sunday, 3pm)

Broncos coach Danny Ward sticks with the side that lost narrowly at home to Hull in their last match, with Morgan Smith keeping his place at scrum-half.

Huddersfield have hooker Adam O'Brien back from a two-match injury absence in the only change to the team that beat Hull KR.

2:17 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between London Broncos and Hull FC. Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between London Broncos and Hull FC.

The Giants are now one of three clubs with just four Super League points after bottom club Leeds beat Castleford on Thursday.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last six league matches: London Broncos LLWLWL Huddersfield LLLWLW.

Top tryscorers: Rhys Williams (London Broncos) 4; Kruise Leeming, Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield) 4.

Top goalscorers: Kieran Dixon (London Broncos) 17; Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield) 14.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Abdull, Battye, Butler, Davis, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Huddersfield 19-man squad: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, L Senior, I Senior, Wardle.

Wakefield vs Salford (Sunday, 3pm)

Wakefield second rower Matty Ashurst returns after missing the defeat by Warrington with a recurrence of a leg injury and centre Bill Tupou will be back too if he passes a fitness test.

Greg Burke has returned to the Salford Red for the game with Wakefield

Former Widnes centre Krisnan Inu is poised to make his Salford debut after joining the club this week. Greg Burke and Junior Sau are back in the squad while Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins and Ken Sio drop out.

Last season: Salford 38 Wakefield 4, Wakefield 14 Salford 12.

Last six league matches: Wakefield LWWLWL Salford LWLWLL.

Top tryscorers: Tom Johnstone (Wakefield) 6; Niall Evalds (Salford) 6.

Top goalscorers: Danny Brough (Wakefield) 31; Ken Sio (Salford) 13.

4:26 Highlights of Warrington's victory over Wakefield in the Super League Highlights of Warrington's victory over Wakefield in the Super League

Wakefield 19-man squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.

Salford 19-man squad: Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, Murray, Olpherts, Turgut, Lawton, Inu, Hastings.

Wigan vs Catalans Dragons (Sunday, 3pm)

Sam Tomkins will face his former club Wigan for the first time after being named in Catalans Dragons' 19-man squad.

The England international finished his second spell with the Warriors at the end of last season.

Catalans' Sam Tomkins is set to face his former club Wigan this weekend

Wigan have lost forwards Tony Clubb, Gabe Hamlin and Joe Greenwood from the side that won at Salford so coach Adrian Lam plugs the gap with the addition of youngsters Liam Paisley, Liam Byrne and Oliver Partington.

Catalans have veteran forwards Greg Bird and Sam Moa back from injury while new signing Sam Kasiano is set to make his second appearance and former Wigan favourite Sam Tomkins returns to the DW Stadium.

3:52 Highlights from Stade Gilbert Brutus as Leeds Rhinos suffered a fifth straight Super League defeat Highlights from Stade Gilbert Brutus as Leeds Rhinos suffered a fifth straight Super League defeat

Last season: Wigan 25 Catalans Dragons 20, Catalans Dragons 23 Wigan 32.

Last six league matches: Wigan W LLLLW Catalans Dragons WLWLWW.

Top tryscorers: George Williams (Wigan) 4; Brayden Wiliame & Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) 4.

Top goalscorers: Zak Hardaker (Wigan) 20; Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 18.

Wigan 19-man squad: Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Davies, Flower, Gildart, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Partington, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams.

Catalans 19-man squad: Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.