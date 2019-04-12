St Helens v Warrington: Head-to-heads

Regan Grace is one of the players featured in this set of head-to-heads

It’s second versus first in Super League this weekend. St Helens’ 100 per cent start was ended by Catalans, ensuring Warrington went above them on points difference.

But who will come out on top on Friday night? Here's three head-to-heads that could decide it:

Regan Grace vs Tom Lineham

Grace made the most clean breaks for his club with 12

Regan Grace is now a staple of Justin Holbrook's St Helens side. It's now two Easters since he announced himself to Super League with a try against Wigan and Grace has been scoring them ever since. He's grabbed the most in the St Helens side in 2019 and only five players in the competition have more.

Grace has also mastered the flying finish. He carries well, 880 metres at an average gain of 7.72m a drive, while his 41 tackle busts is again the best in a Saints shirt. He's also made the most clean breaks for his club with 12, the fifth most in the competition. Grace signed a new deal at St Helens last month, extending his contract until 2021. His raw pace is a threat for any defence and Warrington will have to shut him down.

Tom Lineham was Warrington's top scorer last season with 16

Facing Grace on the opposite flank will be Warrington's Tom Lineham. He signed a new deal with the club last week and celebrated in style with a hat-trick against London. His team-mate Josh Charnley is the one claiming the try-scoring plaudits at the moment - he leads the way in Super League with 11 - but Lineham is up to six himself for the campaign, the joint ninth best in the competition.

The winger is an England Knights player already, but Steve Price believes he can force his way on to the full international scene. Lineham was the club's top scorer last season with 16. He's a solid carrier, averaging over seven metres per drive with 20 tackle busts and seven clean breaks. Will there be more tries in the offing on Friday night?

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves Live on

Jonny Lomax vs Blake Austin

Will Jonny Lomax deliver the eye-catching display that his side need on Friday night?

St Helens welcome back Jonny Lomax into the squad after he missed the defeat to Catalans through illness. Youngster Jack Welsby, 18, who took his place drops out. Lomax's absence was definitely a blow. He's been having an outstanding season for the Saints. He's provided seven assists so far in 2019, just one less than team leaders Lachlan Coote and Theo Fages.

Lomax has an eye for the line himself too, scoring five times in the campaign so far. He's a half-back that offers lots of different qualities, capable of helping others break the line with his invention, but also possessing the pace to cause damage with ball in hand himself. Indeed, Lomax has 742 metres this season at an average of 7.27m per carry. The Saints need a big performance from him on Friday.

Blake Austin has been dazzling for his side since his arrival

What a talent Blake Austin is. He's showing exactly why Warrington made him a marquee signing for 2019, dazzling especially in the wins over London and Hull FC. Austin has joined James Roby at the top of the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leader-board, up to 12 points after his three in the win over the Broncos. He grabbed two tries in that game, pulling out a few trademark dummies in the process, but it was his four-try display against Hull FC that really caught the eye in the 63-12 demolition.

Austin is a real threat close to the line and is up to nine four pointers for the season, only Charnley has more. No one in a Warrington shirt has more assists either, with Austin providing seven so far. The Wolves needed their star man to fire this season to stand a chance of winning the league. So far, so good.

James Roby vs Daryl Clark

James Roby is having another fine campaign so far this season

There are fine wines that do not age as well as James Roby. He's truly instrumental in everything St Helens do. In defeat to Catalans, he made an outrageous 61 tackles. He's up to 304 for the season and only Morgan Knowles has made more for Saints.

Roby also leads the way alongside Blake Austin in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel rankings, highlighting just how consistent his form is. Everyone knows how dangerous he can be from the ruck, but stopping him is an entirely different matter all together. Only Brad Dwyer has run more from dummy half and Roby's 645 metres have come at 8.16m a carry. Throw in three tries and five assists and you have got a player having another mighty fine campaign.

Daryl Clark has been carrying hard and creating tries this season

Daryl Clark is enjoying another excellent season for Warrington. Steve Price sung his praises last month, after he produced an inspirational performance to see off Wigan. He thrives off fast ruck speed, running 67 times from dummy-half, the fourth most in the competition so far.

Clark always makes good ground when carrying and this year is no exception. He averages 8.9 metres a carry and is on 837m for the season so far. Clark's been creating tries too this campaign and only Austin beats his six assists so far for the Wolves. The hooker has also scored three of his own. He's important in Warrington's defence too, 264 tackles so far. Who will win the battle of the hookers?