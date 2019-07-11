Friday's Super League team news: St Helens, Wigan, Huddersfield, Catalans Dragons and more

James Roby in action for St Helens

All the teams news ahead of Friday's Super League clashes, including St Helens vs Wigan.

St Helens vs Wigan

St Helens are without forward Joseph Paulo, who has a calf strain, but hope to have captain James Roby back from a month's absence due to groin surgery. Back-up hooker Aaron Smith is also back in the squad after recovering from a whiplash injury.

Not long until we face the @WiganWarriorsRL

in the BAD Friday Derby at the @twstadium ⌚️



The tale of the stats so far in 2019... ✏️🗒 ⤵️#saintsandproud 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XLw3BTkj5J — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) July 10, 2019

Wigan will give prop Tony Clubb a late fitness test on the calf injury he picked up in the win over Hull KR and have Liam Byrne standing by. Otherwise, the Warriors will be unchanged as they seek a sixth straight win.

St.Helens 19 man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Adam Swift, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote.

Wigan 19 man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Huddersfield vs Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield are without hooker Adam O'Brien after he sustained a head injury in the win at Salford. Prop Oliver Wilson and stand-off Tom Holmes will both make their home debuts, as could winger Dominic Young, who has been called into the 19-man squad.

🗞️ TEAM NEWS!



Simon Woolford has named his 19-man squad for Friday's #ContinentalClash with Catalans Dragons.



See the full team ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/3mj5Ls6Y1a pic.twitter.com/ZbF08hYLip — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) July 10, 2019

Catalans coach Steve McNamara has added second rower Mickael Goudemand to the team that beat Wakefield and will stick with Tony Gigot at scrum-half in preference to an out-of-favour Matty Smith.

🇫🇷 Steve McNamara a dévoilé le groupe pour le déplacement à Huddersfield vendredi https://t.co/jUiQzrPKom



🇬🇧 Steve McNamara has named the squad for the Friday night game against @Giantsrlhttps://t.co/SnoIN98NUs pic.twitter.com/bMq5Jt2tPg — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) July 10, 2019

Wakefield vs Castleford

Wakefield have lost prop David Fifita with a foot injury but back rower James Batchelor and outside back Max Jowitt return from lengthy lay-offs and winger Mason Caton-Brown is back in contention.

Castleford have stand-off Jake Trueman and winger Tuoyo Egodo back after sitting out the defeat by Leeds with head injuries and second rower Oliver Holmes is set to make his first appearance since Good Friday after recovering from a knee injury.

Wakefield's 19-man squad: Joe Arundel, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Castleford's 19-man squad: Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Tuoyo Egodo, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Pete Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.

Warrington vs Salford

Former England rugby union centre Luther Burrell is set to make his home debut for Warrington - and forward Sitaleki Akauola is hoping for a recall after sitting out the win over London.

Warrington's Luther Burrell defends against London's Sadiq Adebiyi

Salford are set to give a debut to new signing Josh Johnson, while fellow front rowers Adam Walker and Adam Lawton are also back in the reckoning.

Warrington's 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Pat Moran, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker.

Salford's 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Junior Sa'u, Jake Bibby, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Greg Johnson, Adam Lawton, Krisnan Inu, Ryan Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson.