Castleford Tigers 20-6 London Broncos: Egodo double helps boost play-off hopes

Tuoyo Egodo scored two tries for Castleford against the Broncos

Castleford Tigers got their Super League play-off bid back on track with a scrappy 20-6 win over London Broncos.

Relegation-threatened Hull KR dealt a blow to the Tigers' top-five hopes last week and for a while it looked as if bottom side the Broncos would boost their own survival chances.

But Castleford did enough in the second half to claim a victory that moved them back into the play-off places - although Salford Red Devils will have something to say about that when they take on Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

The Broncos took the lead courtesy of new boy Brock Lamb's converted try and held a narrow advantage at the break despite Tuoyo Egodo's finish out wide.

Whatever head coach Daryl Powell said at half-time had the desired effect, however, as the Tigers awoke from their slumber to go 14-6 in front thanks to tries from Oliver Holmes and Jacques O'Neill, his first in Super League.

Former Broncos winger Egodo completed a double to make sure of the win, leaving the side from the capital two points adrift of their relegation rivals with four games remaining.

The Tigers comfortably won the previous two meetings between the teams this year and they edged the opening exchanges without creating a clear-cut opportunity.

It did not take long for London to settle into the game and they enjoyed a spell of pressure following a mistake by Tigers winger James Clare close to his own line.

Recent signing Brock Lamb scored a try on his Broncos debut

Castleford continued to gift the Broncos field position through sloppy errors and penalties and were eventually punished in the 21st minute when Jordan Abdull put half-back partner Lamb over on the back of Luke Yates' break.

That try sparked the Tigers into life and they quickly hit back as Egodo finished a well-worked move in the corner.

The Broncos remained in front after Peter Mata'utia missed his conversion attempt and good scrambling defence frustrated Castleford as half-time approached.

Kieran Dixon had an opportunity to extend the Broncos' lead with the last kick of the half after he was on the end of a high tackle by Cheyse Blair, but he sent the penalty wide from the touchline.

Castleford started the second period like a team that had been given a rocket by their coach at the break and Powell would have enjoyed his side's second try.

Half-back Jake Trueman made the break and Holmes was on hand to finish, showing a clean pair of heels to see off the London chasers.

Mata'utia was off target again from the tee and the Broncos thought they had retaken the lead when Elliott Kear went over, only for play to be pulled back for obstruction.

The Tigers were asking more questions of London at the other end and took control of the contest after Lamb made a mess of a low kick from Jamie Ellis - making his first appearance of the season - and O'Neill pounced.

Ellis made no mistake after taking over the kicking duties to put Castleford eight points ahead and they secured the victory when he nailed a touchline conversion after quick hands put Egodo over for his second try.