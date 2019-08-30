Sunday's Super League previews: London Broncos vs Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity

Richard Agar respects the dangers London Broncos could pose against Leeds

Team news as London Broncos host Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity take on Wigan Warriors.

London Broncos vs Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

Richard Agar is full of respect for London Broncos as Leeds Rhinos head to the capital for Sunday's Super League clash.

Victory for the Rhinos would all but ensure their Super League status for next year, while the Broncos are aiming for a second win over Leeds this year to keep alive their bid to avoid relegation.

1:25 Watch highlights of the Broncos' win over the Rhinos in April Watch highlights of the Broncos' win over the Rhinos in April

Danny Ward's side scored an 18-16 victory away to Leeds in their first meeting of the season back in March and interim head coach Agar is impressed by what he has seen from this week's hosts in 2019.

"I think they've been outstanding this year, and they'll be highly motivated and highly energised," Agar said.

"It's their last home game of the season, so they'll see it as an opportunity to get points against another rival down the bottom end of the league.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan could make a welcome return for Leeds away to the Broncos

"Despite having some difficult losses, they always turn up for each other, and I look at the job Danny and Jamie Langley have done, and think they're a team who have got a wonderful spirit.

"They're coming into the last three rounds fighting to stay up and they're probably in a position to think they're in a really good spot if they can knock two of those last three games off."

Leeds avenged the earlier loss to the Broncos with a 24-22 win at Magic Weekend and head to Ealing aiming to bounce back from the 36-20 defeat to leaders St Helens two weeks ago.

The Broncos celebrated a surprise win at Headingley in April

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is set to make his first appearance for the Rhinos since May after being included in Agar's 19-man squad, with Mikolaj Oledzki in contention for the first time since June too. However, Brad Singleton is still suspended.

Broncos head coach Ward makes just one change to the team which won 17-4 against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan in Round 26, with Rob Butler returning to the squad in place of Daniel Hindmarsh.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Guy Armitage, Eddie Battye, Rob Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Brock Lamb, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Jay Pitts, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors (3pm)

Adrian Lam is seeking to overturn Wigan's recent poor record at Wakefield

Adrian Lam is eager for Wigan Warriors to banish their recent woes at Mobile Rocket Stadium when they face Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

The Warriors have not won away to Trinity since the 16-10 victory in April 2017, with their first trip this year ending in a 30-20 defeat.

But Wigan return to West Yorkshire on the back of a four-game winning run that began with a 46-16 win at home to Wakefield in July and head coach Lam believes his side are a much different proposition this time around.

1:42 Watch highlights from Wakefield's win at home to Wigan earlier in the season Watch highlights from Wakefield's win at home to Wigan earlier in the season

"It's a bogey ground," Lam said. "We haven't had the fortunes there over the last few years.

"We got off to a pretty good start the last time we played them, but just blew it five minutes before half time.

"We need a more complete performance and that's what we've challenged the players for, to perform for the full 80 minutes.

"I think we are in a different place as a team to what we were then, although I'm sure it'll be another tough game."

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester has named an unchanged squad for the visit of Wigan

Lam welcomes Joe Burgess back into his 19-man squad as Wigan aim to further strengthen their claims for a play-off place heading into the final rounds of the regular season.

Wakefield, on the other hand, are seeking to take a step closer towards survival following their 38-10 win over fellow strugglers Hull Kingston Rovers last time out.

Trinity head coach Chris Chester has been able to name an unchanged 19 from that win, which kept them two points clear of the bottom three heading into this round of fixtures.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Jordy Crowther, Anthony England, Morgan Escare, Chris Green, Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopcak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Adam Tangata, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Amir Bourouh, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams