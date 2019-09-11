Friday's Super League team news: Huddersfield vs Catalans, Salford vs Hull KR, Hull FC vs St Helens, Leeds vs Warrington

Nothing has changed for Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford

Team news and views ahead of Friday's four non-televised games in a crucial Round 29 of Super League.

Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons (7.45pm)

Simon Woolford knows Huddersfield Giants still face the same scenario as the previous week when they host Catalans Dragons on Friday evening.

Victory over the French side will ensure the Giants' Super League status for 2020, as was the case when they headed to St Helens one week ago.

The League Leaders' Shield winners proved too strong for Huddersfield that night, running out 48-6 winners, and head coach Woolford is fully aware of what is at stake for his side.

"Nothing changes for us," Woolford said. "We have to win - if we do that we're safe.

"We knew it was going to be a tough night (against St Helens) and a lot of things would have to go our way.

"There was some intent there early on, but Saints scored some disappointing tries which were caused by us getting our numbers wrong."

Matt Frawley comes back into Huddersfield's squad for the clash with Catalans

Oliver Roberts, Aaron Murphy and Matt Frawley all return to Woolford's 19-man squad after missing the match at St Helens.

However, Michael Lawrence is ruled out with an ankle injury, while Tom Holmes and Sam Hewitt are the others who make way.

The Dragons head to the John Smith's Stadium having won both of their previous meetings with Huddersfield this season, triumphing 27-10 in Perpignan in February and then 32-28 when they visited Yorkshire in July.

Steve McNamara's side will finish seventh whatever the result of this match and Friday's other games, and are aiming to end the season on a high after falling out of play-off contention with three straight defeats.

Benjamin Garcia is back in Catalans' squad for the trip to Huddersfield

Head coach McNamara has Benjamin Garcia back from suspension, while Arthur Mourgue is set for his first appearance of the season after also being included in Catalans' 19-man squad.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Paul Clough, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jake Wardle, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam Walne, Louis Senior, Jon Luke Kirby, Oliver Wilson, Chester Butler

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Micky McIlorum, Benjamin Garcia, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Julien, Alrix da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Lambert Belmas, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Jason Baitieri, Arthur Romano, Arthur Mourgue, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins

Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (7.45pm)

Jimmy Keinhorst is out of Hull Kingston Rovers' must-win game away to Salford Red Devils after suffering a concussion.

Jimmy Keinhorst was stretchered off in Hull KR's defeat to the Broncos

Keinhorst sustained the injury in last Friday's 20-16 defeat at home to London Broncos, which left them both fighting it out with Huddersfield and Wakefield Trinity to avoid relegation in the final round of the regular season.

The match was a bruising one for Rovers even without Keinhorst being forced off, but head coach Tony Smith has a near-full squad to choose from for the trip to Salford.

"The injuries were disruptive but that's one of the big challenges of sport, especially a physical sport like ours," Smith said.

"It certainly put big pressure on some of the big men because some of them had to do longer periods on the field, but we will fire up and do everything we can to put in a good performance."

Joel Tomkins is ruled out for the visitors as well after an appeal against his suspension failed, but Dean Hadley is back from injury. Adam Quinlan and George Lawler return to the 19-man squad as well.

This match marks the fourth time Salford and Hull KR have met this season, with one win each in Super League and the Robins coming out on top at the AJ Bell Stadium when they met in the Challenge Cup in May.

The Red Devils are still fighting to secure as high a finish as possible ahead of the play-offs, having booked their place in the top five with a 20-12 victory away to Leeds Rhinos last week.

Head coach Ian Watson, who recalls Ryan Lannon and Adam Lawton to his 19-man squad, is aiming to extend Salford's winning run to eight games ahead of the play-offs as well.

Salford head coach Ian Watson insists his side fear no-one

"For us, it's about taking it each week," Watson said. "We don't fear playing any team.

"We've got the mentality to be able to win big games. The most appealing thing was the defence. If we want to be a top team we have to show resilience."

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Josh Wood, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins, Ken Sio, Adam Lawton, Krisnan Inu, Ryan Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson

Hull KR 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger, Daniel Murray, Matt Parcell, Dean Hadley, Kyle Trout

Hull FC vs St Helens (7.45pm)

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford knows his side's destiny is out of their hands

Lee Radford is frustrated Hull FC's destiny is out of their own hands as they prepare to close out the regular season with a home game against St Helens.

Last Thursday's 44-12 defeat away to Castleford Tigers saw the Black and Whites miss out on stealing a march on their rivals ahead of Round 29.

As a result, victory for Castleford away to Wigan Warriors on Thursday would mean Hull cannot qualify for the top five however they perform against Saints, much to head coach Radford's displeasure.

"We've had three shots at confirming our place in the play-offs now, but it has been the same outcome each time now," Radford said.

Andre Savelio returns to Hull FC's squad after a spell out injured

"If you don't learn from your mistakes in this game, you are always going to be in the same position."

Radford has Andre Savelio back in his 19-man squad for the match after foot injury, with Jordan Lane also included.

Hull would need to become only the third team to defeat St Helens this year if they are still in with a chance of making the play-offs, having lost 62-16 and 40-12 in their previous two meetings with the League Leaders' Shield winners in 2019.

Saints head coach Justin Holbrook, who recalls Joseph Paulo to his squad in place of Danny Richardson, is not underestimating their opponents though.

2:33 Watch highlights as St Helens overcame Hull FC 62-16 earlier in the season Watch highlights as St Helens overcame Hull FC 62-16 earlier in the season

"They're playing to get into the play-offs, so it will be a tough game for us," Holbrook said. "We're well aware of what they're capable of and we're going to do a good job of trying to nullify that."

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Masi Matongo, Brad Fash, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis, Andre Savelio, Tevita Satae

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello.

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves (7.45pm)

Steve Price is aiming to build on a return to winning ways in Super League as Warrington Wolves bid to secure a high finish ahead of the play-offs.

Steve Price hopes to push on from Warrington's return to winning ways in Super League

Last Friday's 23-16 win at home to relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity ended a run of six straight losses in Super League for the Challenge Cup winners.

The Wolves are currently third in the table heading into the final round of the regular season and head coach Price believes last week's win has renewed the confidence in his squad.

"We got a lot of belief and confidence after the Challenge Cup win, but it was all about getting back to winning ways in Super League," Price said.

"We played some really good attacking football especially in that first 40 minutes and we created a lot of ruck speed.

Jack Hughes is one of two players recalled to Warrington's 19-man squad

"The boys are all in really good spirits at the moment and we came out of the game with no injuries which is the main thing."

Price has made just two changes to his 19-man squad, with Jack Hughes and Ben Westwood replacing Harvey Livett and Lama Tasi.

Leeds, who were beaten 26-6 in the opening game of the season away to Warrington, are set to hand a debut to England Academy hooker Corey Johnson.

At the other end of the scale, Jamie Jones-Buchanan is set to make what will be his final appearance for his hometown club and will captain the side.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is set for his Leeds farewell on Friday

Regular Leeds skipper Trent Merrin is missing due to a rib injury suffered in last week's loss to Salford, while Brett Ferres and Ava Seumanufagai have had surgery to clear up long standing injuries.

Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton and Nathaniel Peteru return to head coach Richard Agar's 19-man squad in their absence.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Corey Johnson, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Smith, Ben Westwood