Coronavirus: Leeds Rhinos cancel trip to France as player self-isolates

Leeds Rhinos have postponed Saturday's Super League game away to Catalans Dragons after one of their players showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Saturday's fixture, which was due to be played in Perpignan, was set to go ahead behind closed doors at Stade Gilbert Brutus but the Rhinos decided on Friday not to travel on medical grounds.

The club have confirmed that a member of their squad is self-isolating after showing symptoms of possible coronavirus.

"The player is being managed in line with the current Department of Health guidance and subsequent steps for the rest of the squad, if necessary, will be advised by the Rhinos medical team in conjunction with the NHS," a club statement said.

"It was decided by the RFL Board on Tuesday that the game should go ahead behind closed doors after the French authorities banned gatherings of over 1,000 spectators.

"However, both clubs have remained in regular dialogue since then and, following the latest development, it was decided that the team should not travel to Spain and France this weekend."

The RFL have said that the consequences of this decision will be determined by the RFL Board.

"We have been advised by Leeds Rhinos that they will not be travelling to France to fulfil their scheduled fixture against Catalans Dragons," they said in a statement.

"The consequences of this decision on the match, and any sanction, will be determined by the RFL Board."

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are disappointed to be in a position whereby we have had to make this decision but the health and wellbeing of everyone is our paramount concern, particularly with us having to fly to fulfil the fixture."

