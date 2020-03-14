Weekend rugby league talking points: Coronavirus, Castleford Tigers vs St Helens & Challenge Cup

Kevin Sinfield backed Leeds' decision not to travel to France

Kevin Sinfield and Bernard Guasch react to the Leeds Rhinos-Catalans Dragons postponement, plus a look at Castleford Tigers' Super League clash with St Helens and Hull KR's Challenge Cup tie...

Sinfield anticipates more postponements

Leeds Rhinos' trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday may have been called off due to one of the visitors' players showing coronavirus-like symptoms, but as it stands the rest of the weekend's fixtures at professional and amateur level are due to go ahead.

Saturday's Super League encounter at Stade Gilbert Brutus was already due to be played behind closed doors as a result of French government restrictions which had been put in place following the outbreak prior to being postponed.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield had no qualms about making the decision not to travel, saying the club consulted with both the RFL and Catalans, and expects rugby league to follow other sports in postponing more fixtures and competitions.

"I absolutely stand by the club's decision," Sinfield said. "It was the right one we made in some unprecedented times when other sports are cancelling fixtures. They are isolating players and closing training grounds down.

"I think the pressure from other sports as well may change where we go and what we do. We have seen a lot of dominoes fall in the last few hours.

"I understand how difficult it would be for all sports clubs out there who may lose revenue but what cost do you put on people's lives? We just wanted to do the right thing for our players and staff."

Catalans are already starting to feel the financial pinch of postponements

Catalans are already starting to feel the financial implications of matches not going ahead, with their next home fixture against Toronto Wolfpack on April 11 in doubt too.

Chairman Bernard Guasch, whose meat company which supplies schools and restaurants has been affected by them being closed, is estimating losses of around £300,000.

"We live day-to-day and we try to deal with it, but every day we get a little closer to the end of the month and we have to settle with players, staff and other costs," Guasch said. "It is a very uncomfortable position."

Woolf: We know what we're capable of

The one remaining Super League match of the weekend sees Castleford Tigers welcome St Helens to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Sunday afternoon, with the visitors aiming to get back to winning ways after a narrow home defeat last week.

🔴 SAINTS NAME 21 MAN SQUAD ⚪



📜 Kristian Woolf makes one change to his 21 man squad for this Sunday's clash with @CTRLFC as @aaronnn_smith returns from his ban in place of @JoshSimm01. 👇https://t.co/JlQ8GahmgC — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) March 13, 2020

The defending champions suffered a rare loss on their home patch when they went down 12-10 to Huddersfield Giants in Round 6, but they head to Yorkshire with the possibility of full-back Lachlan Coote making a return to action after injury and Aaron Smith available again.

Saints head coach Kristian Woolf believes not making the most of the opportunities his side created played a part in their defeat to Huddersfield and insists confidence is still high within the squad.

"There's no panic and not at any stage has our confidence changed in knowing what we're capable of doing," Woolf said.

"We realise we just need to be closer to our best or at our best and if we do that then we're a very hard side to beat."

🐅 Daryl Powell has named his 21-man squad for Sunday's match against St Helens, sponsored by @motorpoint.



#8 @WATTSY7890 is back for selection!



📰 Read more 👉 https://t.co/IaKgucrPi8#COYF pic.twitter.com/E9mAJI3SD1 — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) March 13, 2020

Castleford welcome back influential prop Liam Watts for the match, having been ruled out with a hand injury in recent weeks, and head coach Daryl Powell is pleased to have one of last year's Man of Steel contenders available.

"We've had some good news in the last few weeks," Powell said. "He's got his finger splintered at the moment so it'll be a little bit awkward for him, but he's an important player for us so it's great to have him back."

The Tigers are aiming to rebound from a defeat as well, having been edged out 9-8 in a nail-biting contest against Warrington Wolves in their previous outing, and have their sights on staying in touch with the early frontrunners.

Smith sees improvements from Rovers

The remaining Challenge Cup fifth-round matches take place on Sunday, with Hull Kingston Rovers aiming to put their struggles in Super League behind them when they host Championship high-flyers Leigh Centurions.

Tony Smith was encouraged by Hull KR's performance in the defeat to Wigan

Rovers have not been helped by injuries to key players, with head coach Tony Smith only able to name a 20-man squad for the visit of Leigh due to Matthew Storton, Robbie Mulhern, Will Maher, Greg Minikin and Joe Keyes all ruled out.

Smith has not used that as an excuse for the Robins' recent losses though and took encouragement from the battling display his side produced in last Sunday's 30-16 defeat to Wigan Warriors in Super League.

"I'm very proud of the efforts and the improvement in our defence," Smith said. "Our methods were better, we bent our back a bit more and I felt we held our own for large parts of the game.

"We should get a bit of confidence out of holding a team who are top of the table and maybe we could have got a bit more out of it if we had asked a few more questions of our opponents on their try-line."