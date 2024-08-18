Magic Weekend: Catalans Dragons' Cesar Rouge has biting allegation dismissed by Match Review Panel

Cesar Rouge has had a biting allegation which was made against him in Catalans Dragons' defeat to Hull KR at Magic Weekend.

Two tries apiece from Elliot Minchella, Ryan Hall and Kelepi Tanginoa helped the Robins return to the top of the Betfred Super League on points difference with a 36-4 win, but the allegation stemming from incident involving Mikey Lewis and Rouge overshadowed the match.

Hull KR scrum-half Lewis made the complaint against Catalans full-back Rouge following a confrontation in the 57th minute, with referee Tom Grant placing the incident on report.

However, the complaint was subsequently dismissed by the Match Review Panel on Monday, rendering a verdict of no further action with the reasoning: "Opponent has put hand in player's mouth and footage does not show player biting down on his opponent."

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara had questioned why Lewis had his hand in the area of his players' mouth in the first place and expressed his surprise that an allegation was made against Rouge.

"From what I saw, they're both stood up and Mikey Lewis puts his hand in his mouth and moves him around," McNamara told Sky Sports. "I don't know where you get a biting allegation from there.

"It's not like a tackle on the floor where someone has got his arm around him, Mikey has put his hand in his mouth so let's see where that goes - but I'd be very surprised if he has [bitten him]."

McNamara added in his post-match press conference: "Cesar is pretty upset that he has been alleged to have done a bite - he has done nothing, he has stood there and someone has put his hand in his mouth.

"I'd be very surprised if any action is taken against Cesar."

For his part, Lewis was adamant he had been coming to the defence of team-mate Jez Litten and was trying to push the France international away when the alleged bite happened.

"It's just one of those things where I'm trying to look after Jez and I'm trying to push him off," Lewis told Sky Sports when asked about the incident. "My hand has ended up inside of his mouth and he's bitten down.

"Rugby league is a tough enough sport and to bite, it's not in the game.

"I'll let the RFL do their bit and what will be will be, I'll just move on now."

Six players were suspended following the weekend's Super League matches in Leeds, though, with Hull FC pair Ligi Sao and Denive Balmforth, Salford Red Devils duo Oliver Partington and Tim Lafai, and Muizz Mustapha of Castleford Tigers all receiving one-match penalty notices for dangerous contact.

Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Ellis was also given a one-match penalty notice for head contact, while £250 fines were given out to Sam Luckely (Hull KR) and Shane Wright (Salford) for dangerous contact.

