Super League: Joe Burgess hat-trick helps Hull KR to dominant 36-6 win over Castleford Tigers as Huddersfield Giants beat Catalans Dragons

Hull KR stretched their lead at the top of the Super League table back to four points with a 36-6 win over lowly Castleford at Craven Park.

Wigan's win on Friday at Warrington had reduced the gap to two but Rovers were eventually too good for the Tigers in an error-strewn match.

Joe Burgess led the way for Willie Peters' side with a hat-trick as Rovers also crossed through Jez Litten, Rhyse Martin, Mikey Lewis and Arthur Mourgue, the latter also kicking four conversions.

Early on, it was Castleford who threatened the Rovers line but Sam Wood's forward pass relieved the pressure as both sides searched for the first try in a scrappy opening to the contest.

Eventually, a storming Peta Hiku run set up the first try for Rovers through Burgess with nearly 20 minutes gone.

Hiku was involved twice and when the ball was worked across to the left Burgess dived in, with Castleford's Jeremaiha Simbiken shown a yellow card for a late hit on Lewis in the build-up to the try.

Image: Jeremaiha Simbiken had to spend 10 minutes in the sin bin for a late hit on Mikey Lewis

The score gave Rovers the impetus and a second try came soon after as Burgess touched down once more in the left corner. Mourgue added the conversion to give his side a 10-0 lead.

Castleford hit back with Alex Mellor touching down as he beat Jack Broadbent to a high kick from Daejarn Asi, who also converted.

But Rovers claimed their third try with four minutes of the half remaining as Litten's pick and go saw him score under the posts. Mourgue's conversion gave Rovers a 16-6 lead at the end of a poor first half.

After a tough opening 10 minutes of the second half, Rovers scored try number four as they worked the ball from right to left through Lewis and Broadbent and Martin crossed after 52 minutes.

Image: Jack Broadbent and Burgess combined throughout the entire match

Lewis then got in on the try-scoring action as he supported Burgess and Mourgue's conversion gave the home side a 20-point lead midway through the second half.

Mourgue scored try number six and it was all about the skill of the Frenchman, playing scrum-half in the absence of the suspended Tyrone May.

The Frenchman then danced through the Castleford defence to touch down before converting his own try as Rovers eventually started to make their class tell.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Castleford tried to break out of their own half but the latest in a series of mistakes surrendered possession and it proved costly.

Burgess completed his hat-trick with eight minutes remaining with a simple dot down in the left corner following another flowing move which again involved Broadbent as Rovers ran out comfortable winners.

Flanagan stars as Huddersfield battle past Catalans

George Flanagan stole the show as Huddersfield beat fellow strugglers Catalans Dragons 18-6 in the Betfred Super League on Saturday.

Image: George Flanagan was the star once again for Huddersfield Giants in their win over Catalans Dragons

The 20-year-old, who has been one of the shining lights of the Giants' dismal season, scored two tries and kicked two goals as the French side were outplayed at the Accu Stadium.

Jacob Gagai also crossed for the West Yorkshire side, who claimed only their fifth win of the campaign but one that was deserved against a largely ineffective Dragons side.

The visitors had one good spell early in the second half but Bayley Sironen's try - after the player had returned from a costly stint in the sin bin - was all they could muster.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It left Joel Tomkins with just one win from 10 games since succeeding Steve McNamara as coach of the French outfit.

It has been a year to forget for both clubs, who now just have pride to play for - and contracts for next term - for the remainder of the campaign.

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button