Super League: Leeds Rhinos run in 11 tries against Castleford Tigers

Leeds celebrated Brad Arthur's decision to extend his stay with the resurgent Rhinos by surpassing a half century for the first time in Betfred Super League action this season as woeful Castleford fell to another damaging defeat.

The visitors ran in 11 tries in a 64-4 win, with Jake Connor contributing 22 points with a try and nine conversions, and Brodie Croft, Ryan Hall and Ash Handley crossing twice in a crushing win that moves their side within two points of second-placed Wigan.

Arthur's impact as head coach has been remarkable since his arrival at Headingley late last year, and his decision to stay until at least the end of 2026 is a further sign of the confidence currently flowing through the Rhinos' veins.

It is a different story for Castleford, who were simply abject all afternoon, and had only a late try from full-back Jenson Windley - scant reward for a torrid afternoon for the 19-year-old - to show for their efforts.

Leeds took fewer than five minutes to signal their intent at the renamed OneBore Stadium as Connor lofted an audacious kick on their second play and Harry Newman juggled it over the line to give the Rhinos the lead.

Four minutes later another perfectly judged kick from Connor was grasped by Lachlan Miller under the posts to extend their lead, and already there were signs of discontent among the long-suffering home fans.

A video replay failed to lighten the mood as Louis Senior's attempt to haul the Tigers back into the match by running onto Alex Mellor's dribbled kick was ruled out for a knock-on in the build-up.

Teenager Presley Cassell, roped in at prop due to injuries decimating the Rhinos' regular front row, marked a first start to remember after 20 minutes when he twisted over after a late offload from Keenan Palasia.

Andy Ackers sent Croft spurting through for Leeds' fourth and it was quickly followed by a fifth from James Bentley that once again left Windley badly exposed.

It was proving a desperately tough afternoon for the 19-year-old, who signed a long-term deal with the club last month only to find himself asked to play in an unfamiliar role due to injuries to Fletcher Rooney and Tex Hoy.

Leeds should have had more, a Handley effort ruled out and Hall fumbling Handley's pass in the right corner, before Hall did make it six, ensuring the half-time hooter was met with a cascade of boos by the home fans.

There was no letting up from the Rhinos after the break. Handley swiftly skated over for a seventh, Newman's beautifully weighted pass gifted Hall his second in the corner, then Connor backed over for one of his own on the hour mark.

The home fans began streaming for the exits before Croft added a second and Handley jogged over for the 11th, before those who remained were at least given something to cheer as Windley skipped over on what otherwise proved a day to forget.

