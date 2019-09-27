Super League play-offs: Jackson Hastings aims to go out on high at Salford Red Devils

Jackson Hastings has his sights set on a Super League Grand Final send-off with Salford after helping them to victory over Castleford Tigers in Thursday's elimination play-off.

The half-back, who is joining Wigan Warriors next season, marked his final home appearance with a try which all but sealed victory in the 22-0 win at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Red Devils are now just 80 minutes away from a maiden Grand Final appearance, travelling to either St Helens or Wigan in next week's preliminary final, and Hastings is aiming for an Old Trafford appearance before his time at the club comes to an end.

"It's a dream come true," Hastings told Sky Sports. "So much was talked about in pre-season about where we were predicted to finish, but we just kept fighting.

"We're not the most talented group and the finances are low, but the coach believes in us.

"I'm so proud of the boys. I want to win a Grand Final and we go again on Friday."

Any question marks over Salford's mental strength after their eight-match winning run was ended at Wigan the previous week were emphatically answered by a resilient display, highlighted by a brilliant cover tackle by full-back Niall Evalds to deny his opposite number Jordan Rankin.

Tries from Tyrone McCarthy and Jake Bibby had put the hosts in command during the first half before Hastings crossed in the closing stages, while Krisnan Inu goal-kicking kept the scoreboard ticking over as well.

Head coach Ian Watson was full of praise for his side's performance and was pleased Hastings could say farewell to the home fans in style.

"It was a good home farewell for Jackson and hopefully he'll have an even better farewell at Old Trafford," Watson said.

"It was a great performance, a real professional performance.

"We began to get a bit sloppy after 20 minutes when we started to force the offload which let Castleford back in the game, but the scrambled defence by Niall gave us confidence."