Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester signs new three-year contract

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester has signed a new three-year contract with the Super League club.

Chester, a former player with Halifax, Wigan, Hull and Hull KR, joined his hometown club in March 2016, shortly after losing his job as Rovers head coach, and has guided Trinity to consecutive fifth-place finishes in Super League.

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter said: "It is fantastic news for everyone associated with the club.

"We have been having a chat for six months about tying Chris down for a further length of time.

"We both sat down yesterday [Monday] and got the deal sorted; it is absolutely fantastic Chris is on board for another three years at least."

Chester, 40, guided Rovers to the 2015 Challenge Cup final in his first full season as a head coach and led Wakefield to the semi-finals in his first year at Belle Vue.

He was rewarded with a two-year contract extension that was due to expire at the end of 2019 and is delighted to further prolong his stay.

Chester said: "I am very happy. To get my deal sorted so quickly is great news for me and my family.

"We are very settled here, I am a Wakefield Trinity fan and a Wakefield lad and I am delighted to have agreed another three years."

Chester was recently appointed co-coach of Scotland, alongside former Featherstone boss John Duffy.