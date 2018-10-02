Warrington Wolves sign Salford Red Devils prop Lama Tasi

Lama Tasi will join Warrington next season

Warrington have signed prop forward Lama Tasi from Salford for the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old Samoa international, who was in his second spell with the Red Devils after spending the 2016 season with St Helens, is the Wolves' fourth recruit for 2019 after signing a 12-month deal.

Warrington coach Steve Price told the club's official website: "I worked with Lama with the Samoa national team a number of years ago and I like what he brings.

"He brings a fair amount of intent to his play and he's aggressive which I like all my forwards to be. He's got a bit of footy in him also. It's a great acquisition for us."

Tasi, who played in the NRL for Sydney Roosters and Brisbane, said: "The club speaks for itself with everyone in the squad and the signings they are making.

"I'm good mates with Bennie[(Murdoch-Masila] too and it will be good to play with him again.

"This is a massive opportunity for me and I'm looking forward to pre-season and hopefully making a difference next year."

Warrington have also signed Canberra half-back Blake Austin, South Sydney forward Jason Clark and London Broncos back rower Matt Davis.

Meanwhile, Salford have completed the permanent signing of Australian hooker Joey Lussick after he played a key role in helping them survive in Super League.

The 22-year-old played in all seven of the Red Devils' Super 8s Qualifiers after arriving with fellow countryman Jackson Hastings in August on a short-term contract from Manly and has now signed a two-year deal.

"We are really pleased to announce the retention of Joey. He's been a massive lift alongside Jackson," said Salford coach Ian Watson.

"He gave us some real good organisation and has been pivotal to the spine's success in the Qualifiers in achieving the top of the league and best defensive record.

"He's been a mainstay for us after the loss of Josh Wood through injury and his ability to be able to play a quality 80 minutes has given us even more options.

"We are hoping we can build on the success on the coming season with Joey progressing in his own game."

