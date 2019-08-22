Challenge Cup final: Blake Austin not in Warrington Wolves' 19-man squad for St Helens clash at Wembley

Blake Austin has not been named in Warrington Wolves' 19-man squad for Saturday’s Challenge Cup final, but Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes are included.

Half-back Austin has not featured for the Wolves since suffering a torn ankle ligament in the defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan just under three weeks ago, while Charnley and Hughes had been sidelined through injury recently too.

The latter two have been named in Warrington's extended squad to face St Helens at Wembley and head coach Steve Price will confirm their fitness in Friday's captain's run, but there was no place for the Man of Steel contender in the 19.

"I'll give it until the captain's run and if the guys aren't all right for the captain's run, whoever dons our jersey will be fine," Price said.

"Stefan Ratchford picked up a few knocks throughout the game (against Wigan Warriors) the other night, but I'm confident he'll be fine."

St Helens have Lachlan Coote and Alex Walmsley available again after recovering from knee and eye injuries respectively, while James Roby is set to captain the club on their first Challenge Cup final for 11 years.

St Helens welcome Lachlan Coote back into the 19-man Challenge Cup final squad

Hooker Roby returns to the side after being rested for last week's 36-20 win away to Leeds Rhinos in Super League, as does Morgan Knowles who missed the trip to Headingley due to illness.

Aaron Smith is unavailable due to being suspended, however, while Matty Lees is ruled out after suffering an abdominal injury against Leeds.

"Matty thought after the game he'd copped a bit of a knock on his hip, but by the time I had come back from the press conference he was in a pretty bad way in the sheds," Saints head coach Justin Holbrook said.

"He wasn't in a great way after last week's game, but everyone else is who has been playing is fit and ready to go."

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Jake Mamo, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Ben Westwood

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dominique Peyroux, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote